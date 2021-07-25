Competition In The Slot; Texans Trade for Bears WR Anthony Miller

The Houston Texans have made yet another addition to their already-revamped wide receivers room by trading for Anthony Miller from the Chicago Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former second-round pick will head to the Texans with the two teams trading late-round picks.

Miller brings decent speed, good footwork, an ability to take the top off of a secondary, and tenacity to his game - all meaning he's an intriguing signing. At 5-11, he's played both inside and out for the Bears, but given his size he projects as more of a slot.

In theory, this would suggest the Texans are looking to add competition for Randall Cobb and Keke Coutee.

With the likes of Nico Collins, Chris Conley, and Isaiah Coulter, the Texans already have their fair share of big-bodied receivers. When throwing the versatile tight ends Brevin Jordan and Jordan Akins into the mix, it makes sense that first-year general manager Nick Caserio is looking for more interior depth.

The biggest question mark surrounding Miller is inconsistency, according to Bears Digest.

The real trouble with Miller's 2020 season was inconsistency and failing to step up when it mattered most. It was as if he went from the penthouse to the outhouse. He started the season making two huge plays to win games — a lunging catch for a touchdown late against Detroit and the improvised TD crossing the end zone on a Nick Foles throw against Atlanta. When the Bears needed production most in the final four games, Miller stepped back instead of up. He caught only seven passes for 52 yards.

In total last season, Miller finished with 485 receiving yards and two touchdowns, playing all 16 games but starting just six.

Ultimately, Miller is a low-risk, high-reward signing given that they've dealt very little to acquire him. Often a fresh start is exactly what a player needs, whether it's simply to get them to a place that suits them better or to give them a kick of motivation.

With long-time wide receivers coach in David Culley now leading the Texans, and with an accomplished wide receivers coach in Robert Prince, Miller should be in safe hands.

As for the decision to make the trade, this proves yet again that Caserio is never done building his roster and is keen to have as much depth and as much competition as is possible at every position.

