Texans Trade Acquisition Announces Number Change
The newest trade acquisition is making a change with the Houston Texans.
Recently traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who comes aboard from the Philadelphia Eagles, revealed his decision in a post on X to switch his jersey number from 8 to 23 with his new team in the Texans –– effectively changing back to his college digits from his time at Florida.
Gardner-Johnson was dealt to the Texans in a trade that sent former first-round pick Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Eagles, also bringing a 2026 sixth-round pick to Houston.
The veteran safety is coming off a strong campaign with the Eagles in 2024, posting 59 combined tackles, and 12 passes defended as a major part of a dominant, ultimately Super Bowl-winning Eagles defense.
Now, he joins aboard a new situation in the Texans' secondary, landing the number last worn by now-former Houston safety Eric Murray, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason.
The Texans' defense should see a nice jolt of production from the addition of Gardner-Johnson. Houston ranked sixth-best in the league last season for yards allowed through the air and 11th-best in the league for yards on the ground, and could be in for even better as the 27-year-old factors into the mix for their 2025 campaign.
