What does it take to turn a team like the Houston Texans into a legitimate and competitive NFL franchise?

On the surface, you could say good coaching, players, and strategy.

And in its simplest form, that's what it really is all about. Those three things, and how they fold into the three phases of professional football.

When the team has holes in those areas, it's imperative they be filled.

So, with the NFL trade deadline approaching, Houston found itself lacking in high-level talent with the potential to add draft capital.

Which no team can have too much of.

So the Texans had three choices: Get players, future assets, or nothing.

Zack Moss (Buffalo Bills to Indianapolis Colts), Nyheim Hines (Colts to Bills), Jeff Wilson Jr. (San Francisco 49ers to Miami Dolphins), and Chase Edmonds (Dolphins to Denver Broncos) were all running backs that changed addresses Tuesday.

Any of them could have helped give Dameon Pierce a backfield partner and help stem his workload. The rookie leads the Texans in carries by nearly 100.

But Houston didn't get any of them. Or even seriously contend to acquire even one.

Receiver Brandin Cooks was expected to be a tradable player who could return Houston some draft capital for selecting future building blocks.

Not only did they not gain draft capital, but they also upset one of their best players in the process of gaining nothing.

So, it turns out, the Texans did nothing.

For 24 hours the NFL was a stock market dealing in player commodities and futures, and Houston did nothing more than talk about getting involved only to frustrate the only trade partner they reportedly had.

Doing nothing rarely solves problems.

And at 1-5-1, Houston certainly has them.

It takes two to strike a deal of course. Nothing says any of those teams mentioned above would have even entertained an offer from the Texans as seriously as they did their eventual trade partners.

But nothing is saying at this time that Houston even tried. And therein lies the problem.

In fact, it's one more sign of a bigger problem this team is all too familiar with.

The inability to close.

And until this roster, the coaches, and the front office figure that out, the Texans will remain where they are.

At the bottom of the AFC South, with nowhere to go but right where they stand today.

