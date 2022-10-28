Will Lofty Asking Price Prevent Texans From Trading Brandin Cooks?

Speed, sure hands, and sound field awareness are widely considered to be an unbeatable blend of qualities for an NFL wide receiver.

The Houston Texans are well aware that receiver Brandon Cooks possesses all of these traits.

And if an NFL team hopes to pry him away, they will have to pay a steep price.

While the Texans appear willing to move Cooks in advance of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, they are seeking a substantial offer of draft capital in return before even considering making a deal.

In fact, one NFL insider seems to think that Houston’s asking price is so high that it will deter any potential suitors.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” said The Score’s Jordan Schultz during a Thursday appearance on Clint Stoerner & The Show. “It’s interesting with Cooks because he is a very good player, and it seems like every year the guy is involved in trade rumors. It’s almost without fail. He signs that two-year deal with a little under $40 (million) in Houston, I know his numbers are down, but he’s viewed as a legit, top-20 receiver. He’s a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver. The problem is that Houston has been asking for a lot.”

Just how much is Houston asking, you may wonder?

“The first thing I heard was a two (second-round pick), which I thought was crazy,” Schultz said. “Crazy. Then I asked a little bit more and you heard maybe a three or a four. I think that’s more realistic.”

Despite the hefty cost, teams will likely continue to inquire on Cooks’ availability. The wideout has 28 receptions for 281 yards with a touchdown through the Texans’ first six games. While those numbers may not leap off the stat sheet, Cooks has maintained his curb appeal. The 29-year-old has been a productive receiver throughout his nine-year career, offering a solid pass-catching option for a contending team in need. Cooks is also under contract through at least next season, making him one of their most tradable assets.

As the trade deadline draws near, the wide receiver market has begun to take shape. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a conditional third-rounder and a sixth-round pick. Whether Toney’s price sets the market for future deals is yet to be seen.

At 1-4-1 heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, the Texans will obviously be sellers, if they choose to dabble into the trade market before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

