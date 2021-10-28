Mark Ingram Trade Impacts Texans Backfield

HOUSTON -- The exit of veteran Mark Ingram, via a trade to the New Orleans Saints, dramatically changes the running back equation for the Houston Texans, one of the NFL's worst running teams.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Ingram provided a hard-nosed, downhill style that didn’t necessarily create a lot of yards (only 294), but gave Houston a physical and experienced presence in the backfield. Without Ingram, a former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama, the Texans don’t have a back who can break many tackles or move the pile forward.

The Texans (1-6) are now expected to feature David Johnson, their primary back last season and a 2016 All-Pro selection with the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson has gained 104 yards on 27 carries (3.9 yards per carry), and has 19 catches for 154 yards and one score.

And there's former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl runner Phillip Lindsay, who has rushed for 97 yards on 38 carries, with a team-best long run of 35 yards.

Johnson had a season-high seven carries for 25 yards in a 31-5 loss to the Cardinals. He also caught five passes for 27 yards.

“He's a guy that obviously he's a really good runner and he's got a different skill set when it comes to the pass game,” Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He provides us opportunities to take advantage of different matchups and he did a good job of winning those the other day. He’s done a great job earning the quarterbacks’ trust since the beginning of training camp.

Without Ingram, Kelly emphasized that it will likely be a committee approach for the Texans with increased opportunity for other players.

That could include former undrafted running back Scottie Phillips, the Texans’ leading rusher during the preseason who’s been inactive for six of seven games played.

“All of those guys have to do a good job of picking it up,” Kelly said. “Just due to numbers, there's going to be more carries for those guys and more opportunities to make plays. We still have a good room with guys with different skill sets. It’s our job to find a way to get the ball to them and move the football and score points.”’

Of course, that task is extremely difficult against Rams defense headlined by three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

“He’s as disruptive a player as we've seen,” Kelly said. “They do a really good job of moving him around so you can't pinpoint where he’s going to be every play. You have to build in some safeguards there and find what are you going to do to prevent him from making a game-wrecking play."

Johnson had an altogether different role last season with the Texans. He played 550 snaps, 74 percent overall of the Texans' offensive plays.

Johnson finished with 1,005 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns in 12 games played, as the Texans finished 31st in the NFL in rushing at just 91.6 rushing yards per contest.

When the Texans hired former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio as their new general manager, he had plenty of decisions to make. Among them was whether to retain Johnson.

As Caserio learned more about Johnson’s character and work ethic and strong desire to remain with the Texans, the GM made it a priority to keep him and negotiated a restructured contract with a maximum value of $6 million.

Johnson was originally due a $7.95 million base salary with $2.1 million guaranteed from his three-year, $39 million contract acquired from Arizona.

“Most definitely, I wanted to come back here,” Johnson said. “We love the community here. We love the organization and what they did for me and my family, everything they did to get everything situated with the doctors, schooling. It was a pretty easy choice for me. It was just figuring out the contractual part of it and it worked out good."

Johnson rushed for 691 yards and six touchdowns and caught 33 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns last season. Johnson generated at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in his career.