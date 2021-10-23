Should Texans Trade Cooks to Aaron Rogers' Packers?

This trade of a receiver would need to be about Green Bay being needy ... and about Houston being greedy.

A year ago, the Green Bay Packers wanted to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline, and they wanted to buy Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller.

The Texans opted to retain Fuller is what turned out to be a rental, as he departed as a free agent in the offseason.

Earlier this year, Packers "shadow GM'' Aaron Rodgers wanted to flex his organizational muscle, and we're only being a little bit snarky when we say that the Green Bay quarterback engineered the trade that brought to the Packers another Texans receiver, former Green Bay standout Randall Cobb.

Now comes another NFL trade deadline, set for 3 p.m. on November 2 ... and now comes the idea of another Texans receiver going to Green Bay.

This one comes from Bleacher Report, which is frankly a factory for a young writer's own idea presented as if it's a "proposal'' made by one of the teams. In fact, this is a proposal (to this point) via nobody except the writer, who we say respectfully has no particular insight or access into the thinking of the Texans or Packers.

But just because it's a manufactured idea doesn't mean it's a bad one.

Cooks, as always, has been rock-solid as a pass-catcher, having caught 40 passes for 481 yards and a touchdown this season for the Texans. It never matters who the much-traveled Cooks' QB is; he produces.

With Rodgers? He would produce in Green Bay.

But unlike Fuller, Cooks is under contract with the Texans, his cap hit in 2022 a pricy $15 million, but in the two years after that just $5 mil and $2.5 mil respectively.

If the 1-5 Texans plan on being good next year, don't they need good players like Cooks to do so?

Cooks has often said he prefers to avoid yet another trade, but the opportunity to jump from a struggling Houston program - and one Cooks himself labels "undisciplined'' - to a Super Bowl contender in Green Bay? Isn't this the same logic that has long-time Texans standout Whitney Mercilus, released by Houston this week, happy to take his pass-rush skills to Wisconsin?

Our smart bet: Cooks hasn't brought this up to the organization, but he would indeed accept a deal to a contender ... yet Houston values him, as a player and person, and might want a premium pick - a second-rounder? - in order to part with him.

There is sense in this concept being explored by the Texans, who have to make a determination of whether the franchise will truly turn things around during Cooks' tenure here. ... at which point there is the issue of "winning the trade.''

The minor Cobb deal aside, the last time the Texans traded a "star receiver,'' DeAndre Hopkins landed with the Arizona Cardinals - who, led by Hopkins and former Texans superstar J.J. Watt, just happen to be playing Houston on Sunday.

