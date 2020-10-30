The Houston Texans have begun to wheel-and-deal as the November 3 NFL trade deadline approaches, with defensive tackle Eli Ankou heading to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round pick, per multiple reports.

The 26-year old was an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017, joining the Texans for training camp before heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars off waivers.

After two seasons in Florida and one in Cleveland with the Browns, the Canadian stopped off at the Indianapolis Colts before returning to where it all began when claimed off waivers by the Texans earlier this month.

Through his career to date, he's made 20 league appearances, starting two games for the Browns last season. The now-former Texan has 1.5 career sacks, 26 combined tackles, and two quarterback hits to his name.

Ankou, 6-3, 325, now heads to Dallas to join a struggling Cowboys defense, while the Texans begin to stock up on much-needed draft picks.

This marks the first trade by interim general manager Jack Easterby, and quite possibly not the last as he tries to guide this one-win program.

As reported yesterday by Albert Breer, the Texans have stated that just four players are 'off-limits' in this trade window; QB Deshaun Watson, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, right tackle Tytus Howard and defensive end J.J. Watt.

Looking to entice top general manager and head coaching candidates from next season, acquiring a strong-selection of draft picks will go a long way to giving the new regime plenty to work with.