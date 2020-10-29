SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Trades: Who's Off-Limits And Who's For Sale

Anthony R Wood

As the November 3rd NFL trade deadline approaches, rumors have been rife surrounding the futures of players who currently call the Houston Texans home. However, according to a recent article from SI's Albert Breer, only four players have been singled out as 'off-limits.' 

"We told you last week that the Texans were waiting to see how the game against the Packers went to chart their path," Breer said. "Well, Houston lost that game 35–20 and, it seems, is now open for business. The Texans have told other teams that four players are off limits: QB Deshaun Watson, DE J.J. Watt and OTs Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard. They’ll listen on anyone else (though they’d probably be less likely to move guys they just signed extensions with). They’ll get calls on their receivers, and could move Stills, Fuller or Brandin Cooks"

Going through the aforementioned names, there is just one surprise.

Watt may be the face of the franchise and arguably the best player to have played for the Texans, but his clear frustration during recent post-game press conferences combined with his age has sparked rumors surrounding the potential for his imminent departure given the team's lack of top draft picks this year.

READ MORE: 'Angry' Watt Should Request Texans Trade

Elsewhere, there are no surprising inclusions. Watson has just signed a new contract extension which includes a no-trade clause. Tunsil also signed a contract extension this year and is key to their plans to get the most out of Watson, as is second-year former first-rounder Howard. 

Breer also mentioned how they would be less likely to move players who had just been extended. It's safe to surmise then that, unless a groundbreaking offer slides onto interim GM Jack Easterby's desk in the next few days, the likes of linebacker Zach Cunningham and cornerback Bradley Roby should be safe. 

However, given their poor cap situation, players on high-end deals such as outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, center Nick Martin, and linebacker Benardrick McKinney, may be available at the right price.

READ MORE: Can These Texans Get Traded?

What this statement indicates to us is that the team may not feel that the majority of their squad is irreplaceable, or particularly important in their long-term plans. It also tells us that freeing cap space and acquiring draft picks in order to entice top general manager and head coaching prospects are more important than attempting to rescue the rest of this seemingly doomed 2020 season.

Given the sub-par performances of the majority of this roster so far this season, particularly on defense, a new regime will want plenty of cap space to bring in instant-impact veterans if they believe all the roster needs is a few smart additions. 

In the event of an entire rebuild, draft capital will be vital and something the Texans will need to acquire given that former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien has left the team without a first or second-round pick in 2021.

Ultimately, very few players are genuinely irreplaceable. Those four may have been singled out as 'off-limits,' but given the right price, these limits could surely change before November 3rd.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Trades: D-Lineman Heads to Cowboys

The Houston Texans have traded defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the Dallas Cowboys for a seventh-round pick, a move that marks Jack Easterby's first trade as interim general manager.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Secondary Coach Upbeat On Defensive Backs

The Houston Texans have arguably the worst secondary in the NFL this season, and yet, secondary coach D'Anton Lynn is optimistic when discussing his players

Anthony R Wood

When Could Newly Activated Rookie Make Texans Debut?

The debut of Houston Texans fifth-round pick Isaiah Coulter could be right around the corner

CodyStoots

Texans At NFL Trade Deadline: Shopping Season For WRs?

Houston Texans At NFL Trade Deadline: Shopping Season For WRs?

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans Close Facility as COVID-19 Hits Team

The Houston Texans are on bye but football and business staff are to head home due to COVID issue

CodyStoots

Is Texans' Key Pass Rusher Beyond His 'COVID Legs' Slow Start?

The Texans could see an uptick from a key defender after a slow start to his season

CodyStoots

Key Offensive Playmaker Set to Return For Texans

The Houston Texans have made two roster moves that indicate an imminent return for tight end Jordan Akins.

Anthony R Wood

'Sir Duke': An Uptick for Johnson's Role With Texans?

Houston's flatlining run game is in need of a jump-start, and Texans running back Duke Johnson looks set to take some of the strain off of his namesake David.

Anthony R Wood

Dollars And Sense: Can These Texans Get Traded?

The Houston Texans have fielded calls, but much more goes into a trade than just saying yes to the offer ... So, can these players be dealt before the Nov. 3 NFL deadline?

CodyStoots

Should Texans Target Cowboys In Trades?

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, should the Houston Texans look to their cross-state rivals the Dallas Cowboys for reinforcements?

Anthony R Wood