Texans Transactions: A Roster Shuffle - Tight Ends Up And Down

The Houston Texans have placed second-year tight end Kahale Warring on injured reserve for a second-straight year. In a corresponding move, they elevated tight end Pharaoh Brown from the practice squad.

Warring, a third-round pick in 2019, was expected to possibly break out this season after "redshirting'' his rookie season. The San Diego State product suited up for his first NFL game in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs and he played nine snaps on special teams.

Behind both Darren Fells and Jordan Akins on the depth chart, his loss isn't a major one for the Texans - although it does make their release of fellow tight end Jordan Thomas earlier this month look all the more questionable.

The Texans have not stated the nature of Warring's injury, therefore it is unknown when he is set to return. The organization also has wide receiver Isaiah Coulter and cornerback Gareon Conley on injured reserve.

Brown joined the Texans on Monday following his release from the Cleveland Browns. The former undrafted free agent played 308 snaps for the Browns last season on both special teams and offense and will provide a solid backup option for at least three weeks when Warring will be eligible to return.

The Texans also resigned guard Cordel Iwuagwu to the practice squad just a day after he was released, with offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins being picked up from the practice squad by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier on Tuesday.

All of Houston's moves this week, of course, lead up to yet another showdown in this young season as the 0-1 Texans play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season.