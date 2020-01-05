Houston Texans Travel to Face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round

Houston, Texas- With the Tennesee Titans defeating the New England Patriots 20-13 on Saturday night. The Houston Texans will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Texans will play the Chiefs on Sunday, January 12th and 2:02 pm central.

With the Titans having the lower seed between them and the Texans, they will travel to face the top seed in the AFC in the Baltimore Ravens.

The Texans defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 in the regular season in week six.

Watson threw for 280 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions but he rushed for 42 yards and two late touchdowns to give the Texans the room needed to pull off the important road win.

Also, Carlos Hyde had 116 yards on the ground with one touchdown.