Houston Texans Travel to Face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With the Tennesee Titans defeating the New England Patriots 20-13 on Saturday night. The Houston Texans will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. 

The Texans will play the Chiefs on Sunday, January 12th and 2:02 pm central. 

With the Titans having the lower seed between them and the Texans, they will travel to face the top seed in the AFC in the Baltimore Ravens. 

The Texans defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 in the regular season in week six. 

Watson threw for 280 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions but he rushed for 42 yards and two late touchdowns to give the Texans the room needed to pull off the important road win.

Also, Carlos Hyde had 116 yards on the ground with one touchdown. 

Texans Will Fuller a Long Shot to Play Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans called Will Fuller a game-time decision to play in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Fuller is a long shot to play for the Texans with a groin injury.

Deshaun Watson's Houdini Act Saves The Texans in Overtime

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to piece together a solid game but his best play of the game was saved in overtime getting out of would be sack by the Buff

Taiwan Jones Makes His Mark For the Texans In Playoff Win

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones made his opportunity in the playoffs count producing the game changing play to set up the game winning field goal to beat the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Storm Back To Beat the Bills in Wild Card Weekend

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were led by Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt in the second half surge to beat the Buffalo Bills 22 to 19.

NRG Stadium Being Prepared for The Texans and Bills Wild Card Showdown

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans prepare NRG Stadium for Wild Card Weekend to face off with the Buffalo Bills.

Texans J.J. Watt Notches Key Sack Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt notched his first sack since being activated from the injured reserve in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Deshaun Watson's 20-Yard Touchdown Run Injects Life Into the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ran for a 20-yard touchdown to wake up a sleeping offense in their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Deshaun Watson Says His Relationship With Bill O'Brien Clicks

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sat down with ESPN to discuss his relationship with head coach Bill O'Brien that just "clicks".

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Selected to the 2019 1st Team AP-All Pro Team

Patrick D. Starr

For the third consecutive season, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was named to the AP-All Pro 1st Team.

The Rundown: Keke Coutee Could Be Part of the Texans Game Day Plan

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans inactive, there will be key changes to how they adjust in their Wild Card game with the Buffalo Bills. Here is a look at the Texans and how they could adjust.