SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Trio Not Traveling To Titans

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced Saturday three players would not be traveling with the team to Nashville to take on the Titans in NFL Week 6 action. 

READ MORE: How to Watch: Texans vs Titans

Tight end Jordan Akins, Linebacker Peter Kalambayi, and running back Buddy Howell will not travel with the team and are ruled out for Sunday's game. 

Akins is the team's starting tight end but left the team's loss in Week 4 to the Vikings with a concussion. He missed last week's game and was listed as dealing with a concussion and ankle injury this week on injury reports. 

Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel had mentioned Akins could be a game-time decision before the game. 

Darren Fells and Pharaoh Brown played last week for the Texans at tight end. Fells had a long catch-and-run for a touchdown against the Jaguars. Without Akins, the Texans have a different approach to the tight end position. 

Neither Fells nor Brown is as quick as Akins and rarely replicate his positioning snap for snap. It will be the second straight week without Akins. 

Kalambayi and Howell are special teams contributors and depth pieces at linebacker and running back respectively. Each player has been dealing with a hamstring issue for over a week. The same injury had both players inactive last week against the Jaguars. 

Cornerback Cornell Armstrong was the only other questionable player on the injury report. He was a healthy scratch last week against Jacksonville. 

Barring a surprise, the Texans will only be down one starter against the Titans in their second AFC South game of the season and the first of two meetings with Tennessee. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch: Texans vs Titans

Looking to build some momentum after their first win of the season, the Houston Texans face another tough test on Sunday, when they head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans

Matt Galatzan

NFL Week 6: When Do Texans' Rookies Get A Chance?

So far, 2020 has been a 'veterans season' for the Houston Texans, but should that remain the case? When do the rookies get their shots?

Anthony R Wood

Texans Vs. Titans - And The Turnover Talents

NFL Week 6: Tennessee is one of the best in the world of turnovers while the Houston Texans have struggled mightily.

CodyStoots

Injury Report: Tight End's Status Still Uncertain

Week 6 Injury Report: Houston Texans TE Jordan Akins is dealing with two injuries as he hopes to avoid missing a second straight game

CodyStoots

Stoots Podcast: Houston Texans Vibe Different After O'Brien

The Houston Texans looked different last week but there's plenty to fix after Bill O'Brien's departure

CodyStoots

On Texans O-Line And The 'Freak'

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly discusses the state of their offensive line - including one tackle whom he refers to as 'a freak.'

Anthony R Wood

Texans Players Loving Their Time With Romeo Crennel

With a 100% winning record as Texans head coach, Romeo Crennel's personality and focus on fundamentals is having the desired effect on Houston's locker room.

Anthony R Wood

It's 'King Henry' Vs. Texans Run Defense

The Houston Texans have a tough task if they want to replicate their best day stopping the run - because here comes King Henry

CodyStoots

Injury Report: Akins still ailing

Texans tight end Akins is still dealing with the same injury from a week ago while one linebacker gets a little healthier.

CodyStoots

'Disruptive' Clowney of Titans Gets First Crack at Texans

Titans star Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans prepare for their first showdown on the field.

CodyStoots