Texans Trio Not Traveling To Titans

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced Saturday three players would not be traveling with the team to Nashville to take on the Titans in NFL Week 6 action.

Tight end Jordan Akins, Linebacker Peter Kalambayi, and running back Buddy Howell will not travel with the team and are ruled out for Sunday's game.

Akins is the team's starting tight end but left the team's loss in Week 4 to the Vikings with a concussion. He missed last week's game and was listed as dealing with a concussion and ankle injury this week on injury reports.

Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel had mentioned Akins could be a game-time decision before the game.

Darren Fells and Pharaoh Brown played last week for the Texans at tight end. Fells had a long catch-and-run for a touchdown against the Jaguars. Without Akins, the Texans have a different approach to the tight end position.

Neither Fells nor Brown is as quick as Akins and rarely replicate his positioning snap for snap. It will be the second straight week without Akins.

Kalambayi and Howell are special teams contributors and depth pieces at linebacker and running back respectively. Each player has been dealing with a hamstring issue for over a week. The same injury had both players inactive last week against the Jaguars.

Cornerback Cornell Armstrong was the only other questionable player on the injury report. He was a healthy scratch last week against Jacksonville.

Barring a surprise, the Texans will only be down one starter against the Titans in their second AFC South game of the season and the first of two meetings with Tennessee.