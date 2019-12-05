State of The
Houston Texans Trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills Has the Attention of Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson called his wide receiver trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills the best in the NFL after their win over the Indianapolis Colts. When defenses slow one wide receiver option down, another steps up to make plays. 

Last week against the New England Patriots was a perfect example of how tough the trio is to stop. Fuller had only one reception during the game, but it was Stills who came up with the 35-yard chunk play touchdown to open the lead even more in the second half. 

As for Hopkins, it was a slow start, but after getting warmed up, four of his five receptions went for first-downs in critical spots for the offense. 

Tasked with slowing down the Texans wide receivers this Sunday, Denver Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio knows what he is up against with their play-making ability. 

"They're really good," Fangio said of the Texans' trio. 

"Three high-quality guys," Fangio continued. "You know, everybody knows about Hopkins. Great catcher of the ball, great catch radius, very athletic, good runner after the catch."

Kenny Stills
Kenny StillsTroy Taormina-USA Today

The addition of Stills before the season helped elevate the group from a talent perspective, but Fuller's presence has been the one that makes the offensive scheme even more potent for Watson to thrive. 

"Fuller, really good speed," Fangio explained. "He's improved his route running since the last time I've saw him. Stills is a good receiver with good speed. They're really good."

