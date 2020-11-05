SI.com
Texans Trio Ruled OUT Vs. Jags Due To COVID

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will not be at their facility on Thursday as outside linebacker Jacob Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the team. 

Jacob Martin will miss the game as he is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The NFL has determined Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole will miss the game due to being in close contact with Martin, according to interim head coach Romeo Crennel. 

Crennel said they are awaiting results to find out if more players are going to have to miss the game. The NFL will make another decision on Friday about this weekend's games said Crennel. He also said the latest the NFL could make a decision on the game is the scheduled travel day of Saturday. 

This is the second Texans player to test positive this season as previously second-year offensive lineman Max Scharping tested positive. 

Crennel mentioned the relaxed practice squad rules this year as a way to replace the production of Mercilus and Martin. Cole has played sparingly this year. 

From a football standpoint, it is Jonathan Greenard's time. With no Mercilus and Martin, he has to play more. The team also boasts Kyle Emanuel and Nate Hall on the roster at linebacker who hasn't played much. Brennan Scarlett becomes very important to the outside linebackers.

Davin Bellamy and Emmanuel Ellerbee are on the practice squad. Bellamy has played for the Texans before at outside linebacker in the preseason and training camps but it was reported he has had an injury pop up keeping him from being available.

The NFL has seen an uptick in positive tests this week with the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers both dealing with significant players set to miss a game due to the coronavirus. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well. The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys each placed a key player on the list earlier this week. 

The Texans have already had their bye week, as has Jacksonville. A potential cancellation could send the NFL schedule into chaos. The league has already made significant changes based on the Tennessee Titans outbreak around Week 5. 

Stay with TexansDaily.com for updates on the weekend's status. 

