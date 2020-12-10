Texans Tumble In SI Power Rankings After Last-Second Gaffe

HOUSTON - Given the way the Houston Texans quite literally fumbled away a chance to pull out a last-second win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, it should be no surprise that this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings was not kind to the now 4-8 squad.

In last week's rankings, following their dominant 41-25 win over Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions, Houston had risen up to the 19th spot, just behind the 6-5 Las Vegas Raiders.

Just a week later, however, Houston has slid down the hill once again, dropping six spots, checking in at the number 25 in this week's list. That said, there was still some praise for the Texans, who have made a solid turnaround in recent weeks.

Said SI of the Texans after their disappointing loss to Indianapolis:

"If I’m the Titans or the Colts, this is a team I don’t love lingering on my schedule as the season comes to a close. Deshaun Watson, despite being pressured at least once every four times he drops back to pass, might be having one of his best seasons in terms of pure passing and accuracy. This, without DeAndre Hopkins."

The Texans, who currently sit 4-8 and have won three out of their last five games, still have a chance, albeit a slim one, to get back to the.500 mark before the end of the regular season.

That push will start this Sunday in Chicago against the Bears at Soldier Field, followed by a matchup with the Colts in Indianapolis, and home consecutive games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans to close out the year.