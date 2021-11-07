Texans' Taylor Ends Opening Drive On Sour Note

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has found success playing in his career against the Miami Dolphins. The start to Sunday's game on the road is not what he was expecting.

On third down, Taylor tried to connect with wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Pressure came from the Dolphins' front seven, allowing the ball to hang longer than expected, giving rookie safety Jevon Holland a chance to make his first career interception in the end zone.

Sunday marks the fourth straight game that Houston has been unable to score on the opening series. Taylor finished 2 of 4 passing for 34 yards, including a 10-yard reception to rookie wide receiver Nico Collins.

The Dolphins were able to capitalize on the turnover, marching 80 yards on 12 plays for the 2-yard touchdown run from running back Myles Gaskins. Jacoby Brissett, who is starting in place of second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa, has gone 5 of 9 for 58 yards over his first two series.

Taylor, 32, was placed on the injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Rookie QB Davis Mills took over and went 0-6 during his time in the starting role.

“He was our starting quarterback, and he got hurt,” Texans coach David Culley said Thursday. “He’s healthy now, and he’s our starting quarterback. The fact that he’s been our leader going into the (season), will that help us? I hope so. We’ll see.”

Prior to the injury, Taylor completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Mills, a third-round pick out of Stanford, recorded seven of his eight interceptions away from NRG Stadium.

Entering Sunday, Taylor had thrown 10 touchdowns and had yet to commit a turnover against Miami during his 11-year stint in the league.