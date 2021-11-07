Turnover Battle Plays Vital Role In Texans Loss To Dolphins

The Dolphins had fewer turnovers and did more with them than Houston

Turnovers usually can affect the outcome of most games. For the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans matchup in Miami, that term was taken to a new level.

Both teams combined for nine total turnovers in a 17-9 win for the Dolphins. In the end, Houston's five outweighed Miami's four, but the Dolphins did more with their chances inside Hard Rock Stadium.

"Usually when you get five turnovers from your defense, you expect to win," Texans coach David Culley said. "Not when you have four on the offense, though."

Houston forced three turnovers in the first half and pressured Dolphins backup QB Jacoby Brissett into making consistent mistakes. During the first quarter, Brissett would be intercepted by safety Eric Murray on a deep pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki.

"It was an electric feeling," Murray said of his first interception of the season. "It felt really good and I think (the defense) had a great outing today."

The Texans would only have six plays of action before punting.

One drive later, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill forced a fumble on running back Myles Gaskins inside the Dolphins' 33. Rookie defensive tackle Roy Lopez would recover, putting Houston in Miami territory to capitalize.

Instead, quarterback Tyrod Taylor would connect on third down, but couldn't find the end zone, leading to a 31-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Houston safety A.J. Moore would deliver a blow to Dolphins punt returner Jevon Holland, forcing another fumble and putting Houston inside Miami's 23. Taylor only connected with wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a gain of 6, before settling for a Fairbairn 40-yard field goal.

The Texans would get another chance to capitalize on a Maliek Collins interception thanks to a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage by defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. Houston instead would go backward two yards before punting.

During the fourth quarter, defensive end Jacob Martin would strip Brissett, leading to a recovery from Collins just outside the Dolphins' 40. Five plays and 13 yards later, Houston would punt it right back.

As for the Dolphins, they had their fair share of success against the Texans as well. Taylor threw three interceptions, including one in the final seconds of the second quarter, to linebacker Jerome Baker that would lead to a 4-yard Mack Hollins touchdown.

"Our job on offense is to protect the football," Culley said. "Our job for our quarterback is to protect the football. We didn't do that today. And when you don't do that, you get these results."

During the Texans' final drive, Taylor would connect with tight end Jordan Akins for what would have been a first down. However, replay showed that Akins had enough control of the football that it would be instead ruled a fumble recovered by Dolphins safety Brandon Jones.

The Texans' defense held Miami to 262 yards of offense and allowed them to average 3.6 yards per play. Houston's offense, which finished with 278 total yards, stalled once more when trying to capitalize on what could be considered a positive performance.

"Our entire football team deserved better," Culley said.

Houston will enter its bye week on an eight-game losing streak before returning to face AFC South rival Tennessee on the road on Nov. 21.