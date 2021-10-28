'Booster' Shot: Texans to Start QB Tyrod or Rookie Mills?

The return of quarterback Tyrod Taylor is a "boost" for this Houston Texans team, according to teammates.

Sidelined for the past five weeks, Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is on the road to recovery and in contention to return to the field this weekend against the LA Rams.

While rookie QB Davis Mills has had his moments, it has been tough sledding trying to replace the athletic and vastly more experienced Taylor. Now back in workouts, the seemingly imminent return of Taylor will be a "boost" for this offense according to his teammates.

"Whenever you have someone like Tyrod who’s played a lot of ball, has a lot of experience, lot of poise, just the leadership he brings makes you kind of feel more confident," center Justin Britt said. "We’ve missed him since Week 2, and it’ll be good to have him back.

"Whenever we get someone like Tyrod potentially coming back this week is just huge to the morale ..."

His stance was mirrored by wideout Brandin Cooks, who described Taylor's potential return as "a great boost.''

And this "boost" would be a timely one for Cooks - who will be facing a former employer on Sunday in the Rams. He voiced his displeasure as the Texans traded starting running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday for a late-round pick, writing, "This is (bull----). Such a joke."

But while Ingram's presence in the run game will be missed, Taylor is no slouch when it comes to using his legs and his rushing capabilities will be a welcome addition to an offense that has struggled to rush the ball.

Also, with a youth movement in progress in Houston, Ingram's departure also opens the door for second-year back Scottie Phillips to potentially get some meaningful reps as well.

However, the biggest plus of the week is about the "boost'' - the feeling this offense's leader Taylor is on the verge of a much-needed return.