SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans' Tytus Howard Closing In On 'Great'

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have a matchup with the Jaguars in Jacksonville Sunday in NFL Week 9 AFC South action. And along the path to finding an edge in the division and beyond ... For the first time in years, the Texans have a future stud at right tackle. 

Tytus Howard is on his way to cementing himself as one of the best young tackles in football. 

Said Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. "He can be as great as he wants to be."

Howard has cemented an often rocky spot for the Texans. The team seemed poised to be set at both tackle spots years ago but an injury to Derek Newton and a trade of Duane Brown led to a rotating cast of short-term failures. 

Tytus Howard was drafted to fill one of those holes last year, and with the addition of Laremy Tunsil via trade, Howard’s future is at right tackle. 

READ MORE: Watt Reveals Thoughts on Texans’ ‘Rebuild’

READ MORE: How Important is Jordan Akins to Texans?

Howard saw his rookie season end with an injury. The unusual offseason was a challenge for him and he said he tried to train as much as he could while he rehabbed his knee. 

It even took him into the season to finally feel like himself. 

"The turning point was probably after like Week 2," he said. "Started feeling better. Getting better every week. It really wasn't even my body - it was just getting back up to speed to playing football at a high level."

Dependability is something Howard is proud of this season. He wants to make sure he allows almost no pressure on Watson. 

Building on the success against elite rushers - the right tackle often sees the best individual talent across from him - is a big positive for him. 

"It's always a confidence-builder to go against good guys," he said. 

In recent weeks, Howard held his own against Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt and stoned anything the Titans threw at the Texans. 

"If I can block him,” Howard said of Watt,  @I can block just about anybody in the NFL right now."

Even if the opponent isn't a recognizable name in the pass-rush world, Howard intends to win.

"I attack each week the same,” he said.. “I treat every player the same no matter who they are. It's all about what I can do and me being tuned into my technique. If I can consistently play the way I need to play, it doesn't matter who I go against."

Up next for Howard is fellow 2019 draft pick and fellow up-and-coming AFC South star Josh Allen. The young linebacker has two sacks and plenty of pressures to his credit this season. 

After that, the NFL sack leader Myles Garrett of Cleveland is on Howard’s agenda.

If Howard plays as he has been, or better, maybe the next wave of pass-rushers will know his name as he knows theirs. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Important is Jordan Akins to Texans' Present And Future?

The Houston Texans have few options when it comes to young players succeeding on offense, so how important is TE Jordan Akins going forward?

CodyStoots

Ranking Texans FA Priorities

Our Second Houston Texans Free Agency Power Rankings Sees A Search For Keepers

Matthew Postins

Should Texans Call Clay Matthews for LB Temp Help?

As the Houston Texans' linebacking corps thins, it is time the organization brings in a temporary solution if they are to make the most of the 2020 NFL season.

Anthony R Wood

Injury Report: Texans Looking Desperate At Linebacker

The Houston Texans' linebacking corps has been rocked by COVID-19 and looks set to bandage it together as they head to the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend to play their AFC South rivals.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Trio Ruled OUT Vs. Jags Due To COVID

The Houston Texans have their second run in with the coronavirus in 2020 - and a trio of players are ruled out for Sunday at Jags

CodyStoots

Watt Reveals Thoughts on Texans’ ‘Rebuild’

A frustrated Texans defensive end J.J. Watt spoke to the Houston media on Tuesday about his longevity, desire to win, and to not go through another rebuild.

Anthony R Wood

Can McCown Help Houston Texans QB Watson to Next Level?

The Houston Texans added a veteran quarterback to their roster but his impact will be felt in the locker room first.

CodyStoots

Texans Sign Veteran QB Josh McCown

The Houston Texans have signed veteran quarterback Josh McCown off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad giving Deshaun Watson an experienced backup to lean on.

Anthony R Wood

Coach Crennel: Texans’ ‘Stink’ Needs "Deodorant’

The Houston Texans have a chance to change the narrative and their stench as they get going after the bye week

CodyStoots

Texans NFL Power Rankings: 'Put Deshaun On Ice'?

The Houston Texans have fallen toward the 30's in SI's latest NFL Power Rankings, above just one AFC South rival.

Anthony R Wood