Texans' Tytus Howard Closing In On 'Great'

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have a matchup with the Jaguars in Jacksonville Sunday in NFL Week 9 AFC South action. And along the path to finding an edge in the division and beyond ... For the first time in years, the Texans have a future stud at right tackle.

Tytus Howard is on his way to cementing himself as one of the best young tackles in football.

Said Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. "He can be as great as he wants to be."

Howard has cemented an often rocky spot for the Texans. The team seemed poised to be set at both tackle spots years ago but an injury to Derek Newton and a trade of Duane Brown led to a rotating cast of short-term failures.

Tytus Howard was drafted to fill one of those holes last year, and with the addition of Laremy Tunsil via trade, Howard’s future is at right tackle.

Howard saw his rookie season end with an injury. The unusual offseason was a challenge for him and he said he tried to train as much as he could while he rehabbed his knee.

It even took him into the season to finally feel like himself.

"The turning point was probably after like Week 2," he said. "Started feeling better. Getting better every week. It really wasn't even my body - it was just getting back up to speed to playing football at a high level."

Dependability is something Howard is proud of this season. He wants to make sure he allows almost no pressure on Watson.

Building on the success against elite rushers - the right tackle often sees the best individual talent across from him - is a big positive for him.

"It's always a confidence-builder to go against good guys," he said.

In recent weeks, Howard held his own against Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt and stoned anything the Titans threw at the Texans.

"If I can block him,” Howard said of Watt, @I can block just about anybody in the NFL right now."

Even if the opponent isn't a recognizable name in the pass-rush world, Howard intends to win.

"I attack each week the same,” he said.. “I treat every player the same no matter who they are. It's all about what I can do and me being tuned into my technique. If I can consistently play the way I need to play, it doesn't matter who I go against."

Up next for Howard is fellow 2019 draft pick and fellow up-and-coming AFC South star Josh Allen. The young linebacker has two sacks and plenty of pressures to his credit this season.

After that, the NFL sack leader Myles Garrett of Cleveland is on Howard’s agenda.

If Howard plays as he has been, or better, maybe the next wave of pass-rushers will know his name as he knows theirs.