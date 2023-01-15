Texans OT Tytus Howard Wants New Deal, To 'Finish Career' in Houston

Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard is heading into final year of rookie contract after fifth-year option exercised last year

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans right offensive tackle Tytus Howard is ready for business.

Whenever the Texans are ready to launch negotiations, Howard is all ears and ready to engage.

The former first-round draft pick Howard is currently due a $13.2 million fifth-year club option.

“Go ahead and get it done,” Howard said. “We haven’t started yet, but, hopefully, we can work toward getting something done. The sooner, the better. A shared goal. I want to finish my career here.”

How much do right tackles make?

In order, the highest-paid tackles are Ryan Ramczyk ($96 million total, $19.2 million a year), Brian O’Neill ($92.5 million total, $18.5 million a year), Lane Johnson ($72 million, $18 million per year), Braden Smith ($70 million, $17.5 million per year) and Taylor Moton ($85 million, $17 million per year).

Will the Texans negotiate with both Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who wants a new deal and Howard in the same offseason?

“Got to keep us together, you got to,” Howard said. “We’re the best tandem in the league. It’s not even a debate.”

Howard is a former all-rookie selection who played primarily at right tackle, his preferred position this season. The Texans were pleased with his performance.

He gave up just three sacks and five quarterback hits for the season.

“Tytus has done a fantastic job,” offensive line coach George Warhop said. “As you guys remember, even last year when I first got here, I said Tytus is a guy that can play multiple spots. He can be a good player inside. He can be a good player outside, and he’s just proven that. He’s been a very good tackle for us.”

