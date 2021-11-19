Status Woe: 1-8 Texans Keeping Offensive Line Unchanged

The 1-8 Houston Texans raised eyebrows earlier this year when opting to move third-year offensive lineman Tytus Howard from right tackle to guard. Despite mixed results and calls on social media to move him back to his old position, all signals point to him calling guard home.

At least for now.

"I think we’re going to do whatever is best for the team," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "That’s one of the good things about Tytus is that he’s got the ability to play multiple positions, and right now the best offensive line unit that we have, or the best offensive line group that we have is with him playing guard."

One positive to be taken from Kelly's comments is that he is non-committal on whether Howard will remain at guard in the future. Also worth noting was his optimism surrounding Howard's progress at the position, something that will hopefully be on display this Sunday at the 8-2 Tennessee Titans.

"He’s getting better every week," Kelly said. "I know probably the analytics don’t necessarily reflect that. We could have a different conversation about some of those analytics later. From what we’re seeing, he’s become more comfortable in there, because it’s different."

These stats in question certainly don't support Howard remaining at guard. Nor the fact that Houston ranks last in the NFL with only 682 rushing yards.

According to Pro Football Focus, Howard currently has a mediocre 40.6 grade for the year with one sack and five penalties.

By comparison, Howard's grade for 2020 was 62.1 and in 2019, when he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team despite only having played eight games, he finished with a 59.4 grade.

How much stock should be put into these grades though, is debatable.

Regardless, in his first two years, the former first-round pick showed promise at right tackle, providing a stable bookend to the line opposite Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. However, when the Texans traded for veteran right tackle Marcus Cannon earlier this year the writing was on the wall for Howard.

That being said, Cannon is 33, injured, and only has one year left on his contract. His replacement, second-year lineman Charlie Heck, has had his moments but likely hasn't been consistent enough to nail down a starting spot in the long term just yet.

So while Howard may be a guard for the foreseeable future, the door appears to be open to him perhaps eventually returning to his home at tackle.