Texans Update Injury Status

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Houston Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard suffered a chest injury Sunday during a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills and left the game.

Greenard's injury isn't regarded as a major one and will be evaluated Monday, according to coach David Culley.

"No, it wasn't a serious injury," Culley said.

Texans reserve running back Rex Burkhead, who lost one yard on his first carry of the season, injured his hip, left the game and will be evaluated again Monday.

"Burkhead had a little hip," Culley said. "He wasn't able to come back in. That's really the only injuries we had."

A former All-Southeastern Conference pass rusher at Florida, the third-round draft pick has consistently drawn praise for his toughness, technique, instincts and work ethic.

Greenard displayed those traits during a 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers, recording a sack and forced fumble on quarterback Sam Darnold. It was his first game since spraining his ankle against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason opener.

Starting in a revamped defensive line along with fellow defensive end Jacob Martin, Greenard was part of a resurgent pass rush that recorded three sacks and five quarterback hits.

Greenard (6-foot-3, 263 pounds) had 19 tackles and one sack as a rookie last season.

“He was productive when he played in the preseason and I don’t know how many reps, but he probably got as many reps as any other defensive lineman this week," Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith said before the Bills game. "He’s exactly what we are looking for at the six-technique position. He’s big enough to play the run. He definitely has pass rush ability. He plays hard. Reps, same thing, as a young player who hasn’t played a lot, but there is a reason why we are giving him more reps. I think he can help us as we go forward.”

