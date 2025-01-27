Houston Texans Urged to Poach Buffalo Bills' Free Agent
The Houston Texans are heading into the NFL offseason with a few needs to address. Most of all, they simply need to add more talent across the roster.
After losing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Texans are not terribly far off from competing for a Super Bowl appearance. They simply need to add more talent, elevate the overall level of play from the entire team, and continue to develop their young talent.
Houston could use more help in the defensive secondary. Even though they had an extremely talented defense, they could use another cornerback.
With that in mind, the Texans have been linked as a potential suitor for an impending Buffalo Bills free agent.
Cole Thompson of Texans Wire named Bills' cornerback Rasul Douglas as a potential target Houston could consider.
Douglas has shown major playmaking ability throughout his career. He would also bring important leadership to the young Texans.
During the 2024 NFL season with Buffalo, Douglas ended up playing in 15 games. He recorded 58 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and five defended passes. Back in 2023, however, he totaled 29 tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and eight defended passes in just nine games with the Bills.
At 29 years old and turning 30 just before the start of the 2025 regular season, Douglas could be a perfect fit.
More than likely, Douglas would not break the bank. He is a good player, but he is not going to receive a massive pay day this offseason. Houston should be able to afford him if they want him.
This is the kind of piece that the Texans are expected target. While they don't have a lot of money to spend, they have enough to bring in impact piece or two.
All of that being said, Douglas may not end up being a target for Houston. They may not even take a look at signing him, but he is a name to keep an eye on as he could be a perfect fit.