Texans Vet: Mutual 'Respect' For 'Great Coach' Culley

Houston Texans safety Lonnie Johnson has said that he aims to earn the respect of new boss David Culley after the coach's surprising appointment.

Houston Texans safety Lonnie Johnson is ready to get to work for his new head coach. However, it isn't the coach he had been expecting.

The Texans front office appears to have taken some of their own players by surprise when they announced the appointment David Culley as their next head coach. This comes after starting safety Lonnie Johnson discussed Culley and this offseason on Sports Talk 790.

"I actually thought that we were going to go after the Chiefs offensive coordinator (Eric Bieniemy)," said Johnson.

Bieniemy was the fans' favorite and had been widely expected to be offered the position, with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson apparently keen on his appointment.

As such, the arrival of a veteran assistant head coach who hadn't been interviewed by any other teams with head coaching vacancies was somewhat of a shock to the system for many. That being said, Johnson said he has spoken to his new head coach and aims to "earn his respect."

"When I talked to him, he sounded like a cool guy, sounded like he's ready to get to work, too. All we can do is give the guy a chance," said Johnson. "I'm pretty sure he wants to earn the respect of his players just like we wanna earn his respect."

Culley's appointment was followed shortly afterward by former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator. Johnson said he grew up a Bears fan and as a result is well aware of Smith's work.

"He's a great coach," said Johnson. "He has history, he's made it to the Super Bowl, one of the first Black coaches to make it to the Super Bowl."

Not many of the hires so far this offseason could have been predicted just a few weeks ago, with the Texans catching most everyone off-guard.

However, while Culley may not be the most glamorous of hires, so far he has put together what can be judged as a strong supporting staff including Smith, who has a track record of building high-caliber defenses, and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, who helped develop Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert.

The Texans will likely be hoping that once the dust has settled and the players are back in the building, Culley can use his energy, enthusiasm, and experience to gain the respect of his team.

Meanwhile, Johnson is clearly ready to do the same.