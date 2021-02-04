Texans Vets To Deshaun: Get Traded, 'Don't Get Trapped Here'

"It’s gotten to the point where, I’m told, even some respected veterans on the teams have, in effect, told Watson, Go ahead. Go. We love you. We don’t want you to get trapped here.

As Deshaun Watson walked off the field after a Week 17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, fellow Houston Texans star J.J. Watt embraced the young star QB and said, "We wasted one of your years, I'm sorry."

Now, after a tumultuous offseason driven by odd and allegedly dishonest moves by the front office, Watson wants out.

And veteran teammates are reportedly giving him their blessing.

Via Peter King of NBC Sports: "It’s gotten to the point where, I’m told, even some respected veterans on the teams have, in effect, told Watson, Go ahead. Go. We love you. We don’t want you to get trapped here. You don’t owe us anything."

If true, this is an unusual indictment of the organization, as harsh in its own way as the Michael Irvin characterization of team exec Jack Easterby as a person who "come(s) in cloaked under Godliness and (does) ungodly things to people.”

The situation is so desperate, so hopeless - and not just because of the 4-12 record or the absence of top draft picks - that teammates are urging Watson's safe escape?

Both new head coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio are saying that the Texans don't intend to trade Watson, despite the three-time Pro Bowler's request. At the same time, the organization is leaking to media outlets its willingness to do just that - for a "treasure chest'' of assets in exchange.

That conflict, all by itself, is troublesome enough to help the Texans observer understand King's story. Houston is saying one thing but doing another, just as it did when it failed to live up to a promise to involve Watson - representing the locker room - in the GM and coach searches, just as it did a year ago when it engineered an ill-fated trade of DeAndre Hopkins, just as it is doing by standing by executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby (with more untrue leaks saying he now has nothing to do with football).

King reports that players have "no faith in management or the direction of the team." Watson's wishes reinforce that angle. Maybe the Week 17 comments of Watt - himself a trade target who talked of the club's effort as being "trash'' - reinforce the same.

