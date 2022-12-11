The Houston Texans could be without rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green for the rest of their Week 14 match against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys.

Late in the first quarter, Green suffered an ankle injury. The Texans announced that his return is questionable. Houston inserted offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey at guard with Green absent.

After suffering a concussion at the start of training camp, Green has had a rough start to his NFL career. Since the Texans' Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Green's play has been subpar at best.

Over the previous few weeks, coach Lovie Smith has split Green's snap count with veteran offensive lineman Justin McCray.

"As far as Justin (McCray) playing to help out Kenyon (Green), that’s not a part of it," Smith said. "We just – playing exactly what it is, you’ve got to let somebody else try a few snaps as much as anything. Maybe looking from another perspective, maybe it helps you a little bit. We’re going to keep going.

"It’s not like Kenyon has bad plays every time he’s out there. He did some good things this past week. Hopefully he will be able to do more good things this coming game."

The Texans drafted Green with the No. 15 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft from Texas A&M. He became one of the top prospects in his draft class due to his attribute as a run blocker.

