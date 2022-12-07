Texans are NFL Season-High Underdogs vs. Cowboys on Sunday

The Houston Texans have been underdogs in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. The Dallas Cowboys opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books.

The Cowboys are 9-3 and are having what has the potential to be a magical season, with a dominating defense, and an offense that can score quickly and often.

The Houston Texans, on the other hand, are mired in a 1-10-1 season, with really no positives on the horizon, other than next year's NFL Draft.

With issues at quarterback and uncertainty at the head coach position, things are looking bleak at NRG Stadium for the foreseeable future. The Texans are making yet another change at quarterback, benching Kyle Allen and going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, according to league sources.

The last time an NFL team was at least a 14-point underdog was, well, also the Texans.

In last season's Week 7, the Cardinals were favored by 18 over Houston, and easily covered with a final of 31-5. The Texans were also 17.5-point underdogs to the Bills earlier in the season last year and lost 40-0.

See a pattern here?

The game is played on the field, as the old adage goes, but the Texans-Cowboys spread certainly seems appropriate.

Dallas is ranked No. 1 in the league with a +127 point differential, and the Texans rank dead last at No. 32 with a -99.

