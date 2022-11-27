Skip to main content

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Live In -Game Updates

The Houston Texans will enter their Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins with Kyle Allen starting under center.

Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Friday morning Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins.

Allen will be starting in place of second-year quarterback Davis Mills, who has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

“I wish we didn’t have to make it," Smith said. "I want all of our players, if they’re starters, to feel like they’ve been given ample time to prove exactly who they are, given that great opportunity. I feel good about the opportunity we’ve given everyone. If we’ve made a change at any position, I think there’s a body of work that says we should." 

The Texans will be going up against MVP candidate Tua Tagovailoa, who is having the best season of his career. He has thrown for 2,265 yards while completing 71.0 percent of his passes, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

WHAT: Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (64,767)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +12.5 (+110), Miami Dolphins -12.5 (-133)

TOTAL: 47 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +600, Dolphins -901

1st Quarter: 

The Texans went three-and-out during their first drive. Punt.

Change of possession 

Tagovailoa began the Dolphins' first drive with two completions over the middle of Houston's defense. Miami was able to record 39 yards in nine plays to get into field goal range. Jason Sanders connected on a 45-yard attempt to put the Dolphins ahead by three.

Dolphins 3, Texans 0

Change of possession 

Allen connected with wide receiver Nico Collins for his first completion with an 11-yard gain. Collins' reception was the only gain the Texans had before a sack ended their second drive. Punt

Change of possession

Tagovailoa began the drive with a 24-yard gain to wideout Trent Sherfield. Seven plays later, Tagovailoa completed a four-yard pass to tight end Durham Smythe for Miami's first touchdown of the day. Texans' rookie linebacker went down with a shoulder injury Christian Harris. No update on his return.

Dolphins 10, Texans 0

Change of possession

The Texans were able to record a first down after the Dolphins were flagged for having too many players on the field. Houston's offensive struggles continued with their inability to sustain drives. Punt.

Change of possession

End of 1st

2nd Quarter:

Tagovailoa began the drive with a 29-yard gain to Tyreek Hill, but the Texans' defense was able to hold the Dolphins out of field goal range en route to their first punt.

Change of possession

Allen threw his first interception of the game to Dolphins' linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce was his target. 

Change of possession

It took one play for the Dolphins to score their second touchdown of the game. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for a three-yard touchdown for Miami.  

Dolphins 17, Texans 0

Change of possession

Another three-and-out offensive drive for the Texans. Punt

Change of possession

