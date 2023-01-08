Texans vs. Colts Week 18 Notebook: End Of An Era?

As the franchise enters an off-season full of uncertainty, the Houston Texans ended their 2022 campaign with a win against the Colts.

The Houston Texans ended their dreadful 2022 campaign with a 32-31 Week 18 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans achieved their goal of ending the season on a high note. Not only did they record their third victory, but Houston finished the season with a winning record against their AFC South counterparts with a 3-2-1 record.

But as the Texans departed Lucas Oil Stadium to head back to Houston, it's hard to imagine the franchise will resemble the same team that finished the year with a 3-13-1 record by Week 1 in September.

Coach Lovie Smith is likely one-and-done in Houston. And according to Fox NFL Sunday, there is a chance that general manager Nick Caserio could also be on his way out of Houston.

The Texans hired Caserio in January of 2021. And since his arrival, Caserio has orchestrated a team that went 7-26-1 over the previous two seasons.

With the possibility of the franchise beginning the off-season with a general manager and head coaching vacancy, CEO Cal McNair will have several important decisions to make before the 2023 NFL Draft, which features the Texans holding the No. 2 pick.

Brandin Cooks' swan song

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks appeared to have an extra pep in his step. Cooks' performance against the Colts may mark the end of his tenure with the Texans, where he finished the day with 106 yards on five catches and a touchdown.

If this game marks Cooks' final time playing with the Texans, he will end his career as arguably the third-best receiver in franchise history.

He has appeared in 44 games since joining the Texans. He's recorded 2,886 yards on 238 catches and 15 touchdowns with Houston. Cooks has reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in two of his three seasons in Houston.

Davis Mills' last start?

Even with the Texans receiving the No. 2 pick of the draft, Houston will likely take one of the top two quarterback prospects in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.

The potential selection of either Stroud or Young would mean that second-year quarterback Davis Mills played his final game as Houston's starter under center. And during the second half, Mills illustrated why the Texans are entering the draft targeting a quarterback.

He finished the day with 298 yards while going 22-for-38 and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, a pair of interceptions during the third quarter hampered his play that led to touchdowns for the Colts. One of Mills' interceptions was a pick-six to linebacker Rodney McLeod.

Quick Hits:

- The Texans finished the game with three takeaways against the Colts. They recorded two interceptions and a fumble. Third-year defensive end Jon Greenard recorded a pick-six at the 10:30 mark of the second quarter.

- Without rookie running back Dameon Pierce for the fourth consecutive game, Dare Ogunbowale led the Texans in rushing with 33 yards on 11 carries. Without Pierce, the Texans averaged 64.7 yards on the ground to close the season.

- With a pair of interceptions on the day, Mills finished his sophomore campaign with 15 on the season.

