Texans vs. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: Recipe For Disaster Decade?

With Trevor Lawrence entering the fold, it could be a nightmare for the Texans

HOUSTON -- He will come as advertised and Houston best be ready for what's next. At some point, one has to sit back and wonder if there's ever been another like him.

Is he Andrew Luck 2.0? Could he be the next Peyton Manning?

No, he's not the second coming of either can't-miss prospect.

He's the first Trevor Lawrence — and that alone should horrify the Houston Texans fan base for over the next decade when he steps on the field.

The former Clemson quarterback became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Once he hoisted the national title trophy in Santa Clara, Calif. in January of 2019, scouts penciled him in as the 2021 first pick.

He didn't disappoint or falter at the expectations. Instead, he exceeded them.

Lawrence finished the next two seasons as a Heisman finalist while going to the college football playoffs two more times — one of which ended in a loss to LSU. Speaking of losses, he ends his time with the Tigers with a 34-2 record, both defeats coming in the postseason.

Not even Manning and Luck can say that when they were selected No. 1 by the Indianapolis Colts.

What should have been the storyline for years to come is the Tiger tussle for the QB1 title. Deshaun Watson became a star under Dabo Swinney during his time at Clemson and also brought home a national title.

Watson was selected No. 12 in the 2017 NFL Draft, but after four years of top-notch production with the Texans, there are some ... issues.

Much like Bears fans still dreaming of what could have been (had they drafted Deshaun), Texans fans might now have to do the same.

Watson demanded a trade earlier this offseason after the hirings of GM Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley. That still might happen, but only after his name is cleared. Currently, Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits of sexual misconduct and assault by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee.

A fresh start for both sides seems imminent ... and it's time for a new narrative as well.

Although he won't be headed to the Horseshoe, the Jaguars remain in the AFC South. They will be looking for their franchise quarterback for the umpteenth time, hoping that Lawrence can outshine the Blake Bortles', David Garrard's, and Mark Brunell's of yesteryear.

Luck understood the pressure that came with being a franchise star at No. 1. His predecessor? The Sheriff and soon-to-be Hall of Fame QB Manning.

Against generational quarterbacks, the Texans have struggled to win when put to the test. Manning went 17-3 as a starter against Houston, throwing for 5,852 yards and 48 touchdowns against eight interceptions with a 108.9 passer rating.

Luck finished 6-4, but he swept the rival in 2013 and 2014. The record might bode well in the Texans' favor, but the Houston native's numbers were impressive. Luck threw for 2,998 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions, including nearly two 400-yard games in 2018.

Luck retired just before the 2019 season after injuries hampered his career. He missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing shoulder surgery due to a lack of protection.

In his final season with the Colts, Manning didn't play after doctors told him he needed a spinal fusion surgery if he even wanted to consider playing again. The Texans won both games against Indianapolis that season.

Jacksonville should be paying attention to the mistakes of their AFC South foe. Two quarterbacks of that potential don't come around that often, let alone land with the same team.

Houston is paying attention, too. Houston enters a rebuild mode under Caserio. Culley could be the long-term option as a coach or just the placeholder to keep the team in the right direction. Should Watson have his name cleared of all charges, what will his value be via trade?

Prior to March, the Texans reportedly wanted three first-round picks, two mid-round picks, and a star-caliber defensive player. Will a team be willing to offer that in 2022?

Lawrence's floor is a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback who is on a bad roster. His ceiling is one that most can't even fathom at this point.

His ceiling is also something the Houston Texans should be terribly nervous about.