Skip to main content

Texans vs. Chargers Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Houston Texans host the L.A. Chargers at NRG Stadium for a Sunday matchup against two teams still hoping to get back on track in 2022.

The Chargers enter the game at 1-2, and with a two-game losing streak against Kansas City and Jacksonville after a season-opening win over Las Vegas.

Houston is winless at 0-2-1 with losses to Denver and Chicago after tying the Colts in Week 1. 

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 297 yards last week despite a rib injury that left him questionable before the game. 

Possibly giving Herbert problems in the Texans' secondary will be Jalen Pitre, who had two interceptions and a sack in last week's loss to the Bears.

Houston has the league's worst-ranked running defense, but that shouldn't be a problem against the Chargers' worst-ranked running game. 

WHAT: Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at Houston Texans (0-2-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (72,220)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans -5.5 (-110), Los Angeles Chargers +5.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 44.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +205, Chargers -250

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19115123
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Chargers Preview: Mills Battles Herbert In Critical AFC Matchup

By Bri Amaranthus
Davis Mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans QB Davis Mills Following Pep Hamilton's Advice After Early Inconsistencies

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19117289
Houston Texans Latest News

Despite Struggles, Texans Pep Hamilton Still Believes In QB Davis Mills

By Coty M. Davis
herb dameon
Houston Texans Latest News

Dameon Pierce, Justin Herbert on Injury Report for Chargers at Houston Texans

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19074670
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Chargers: Brevin Jordan Headlines Wednesday's Injury Report

By Coty M. Davis
Houston Texans head coach, Lovie Smith
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Lovie Smith After 3 Blown Leads: 'We're Close'

By David Harrison
austin ekeler
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Chargers: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19117323
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. Crack CBS Sports Top Rookies List

By Coty M. Davis