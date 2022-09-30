Texans vs. Chargers Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Houston Texans host the L.A. Chargers at NRG Stadium for a Sunday matchup against two teams still hoping to get back on track in 2022.

The Chargers enter the game at 1-2, and with a two-game losing streak against Kansas City and Jacksonville after a season-opening win over Las Vegas.

Houston is winless at 0-2-1 with losses to Denver and Chicago after tying the Colts in Week 1.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 297 yards last week despite a rib injury that left him questionable before the game.

Possibly giving Herbert problems in the Texans' secondary will be Jalen Pitre, who had two interceptions and a sack in last week's loss to the Bears.

Houston has the league's worst-ranked running defense, but that shouldn't be a problem against the Chargers' worst-ranked running game.

WHAT: Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at Houston Texans (0-2-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (72,220)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans -5.5 (-110), Los Angeles Chargers +5.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 44.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +205, Chargers -250

