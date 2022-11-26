Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12:  How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries

The Houston Texans will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for the first time since the Nov. 7, 2021 turnover-riddled game that helped define the seasons both teams were having last year.

Both teams were mired in Deshaun Watson talks, on seven-game losing streaks, and had just one win between them. The game ended in a 17-9 Miami win, but the Dolphins registered five turnovers while the Texans had four.

"I try to forget those nine (turnovers)," said Houston coach Lovie Smith who was defensive coordinator for that game. "I do remember the game, hard-fought game. There were a lot of turnovers. ... On the offensive side, we just can't turn it over. We don't have a chance against a team like that. We looked at that video, analyzed everything that we did last year."

Both teams have different quarterbacks and coaches but are on entirely different paths. Since that game, Miami is 15-4 and has a chance to win the AFC East this season. Houston is 4-14-1, and currently on a five-game losing streak.

Houston has benched starting quarterback Davis Mills, who has thrown seven interceptions to just five touchdowns during the five-game skid. Instead, Kyle Allen will be under center.

"What this call says is whenever you're making a change it means things aren't going well," Smith said. "When you're not playing well decisions like this come with it. It's just a part of it all."

WHAT: Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (64,767)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +12.5 (+110), Miami Dolphins -12.5 (-133)

TOTAL: 47 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +600, Dolphins -901

