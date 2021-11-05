How To Watch Texans vs. Dolphins: Historic Battle of 1-7 Teams

A battle between two teams desperately seeking their second win.

The Miami Dolphins host the Houston Texans at Noon CT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida in a game featuring two teams with matching 1-7 records.

The Dolphins are winless at home, while the Texans are winless on the road. Is this must-see TV?

The Texans have scored the fewest points in the league this season while the Dolphins have allowed the most. The Texans have a quarterback who wants out, while the Dolphins have a quarterback who says he doesn't feel wanted.

Reality television will have nothing on this game, which is full of its own drama.

This is only the second game in the history of the NFL where the two teams meeting have matching 1-7 records. Both teams are at the bottom of their respective divisions, both teams rank near the bottom of most major statistical categories, and both teams have been linked together all season by Deshaun Watson trade speculations.

The NFL's trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and Watson is still a Texan, and Tua Tagovailoa is still a Dolphin. If it were up to me, and it's not, this would be a "winner gets Watson" game, but it isn't.

Texans Injuries: The following players missed team practice on Thursday: TE Pharoh Brown (Thigh), LB Christian Kirksey (Thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (Non-Injury), LB Hardy Nickerson (Concussion). The following players were limited in practice on Thursday: LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (Illness), DL Jacob Martin (Knee), OL Justin McCray (Ankle), TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle).

Dolphins Injuries: The following were limited in team practice on Thursday: LB Jerome Baker (Knee), S Brandon Jones (Ankle), WR DeVante Parker (Shoulder/Hamstring), QB Tua Tagovailoa (Ribs/Finger).

Game Information/Current Records: Houston Texans (1-7) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-7)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Spread: Dolphins -5.5 (SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texans +205, Dolphins -250 (SI Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 46.5

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

TV/Streaming: FOX / fuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull | Mega 101.1 FM