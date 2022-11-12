Skip to main content

Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Texans attempt to right the ship against the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns.

The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.

The Texans stand at 1-6-1 and rank last in the league in run defense (181.6 yards per game), 19th in passing defense (217.5), and 30th overall. That could get worse against a Giants team who rushes for 161.5 yards per game, good enough for fifth in the league.

Houston lost last week on Thursday night to the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 29-17, although the game was tied at halftime. Philadelphia pulled away late after a Davis Mills interception that sealed the deal for the Eagles.

The Giants stand at 6-2 and are tied with Dallas for second place in the NFC East. They lost to a resurgent Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago before their bye week and have had two weeks to dwell on the 27-13 loss in Seattle.

New York could never get anything going on the ground which put pressure on quarterback Daniel Jones and the passing game. While Jones avoided big mistakes, he was sacked five times and couldn't find big plays through the air. He completed just 17 of 31 passes for 176 yards.

WHAT: Houston Texans (1-6-1) at New York Giants (6-2)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

WHERE: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (82,500)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +5.5 (-118), NY Giants -5.5 (+100)

TOTAL: 40.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Texans +188, Giants -225

