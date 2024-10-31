Texans Daily

Texans vs. Jets Live Game Updates

The Houston Texans look to keep things going in a primetime matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are one of the top contending teams in the country at the moment and despite being down some key contributors on the offensive and defensive side of the ball they have held their own reaching 6-2 and are well in control of the AFC South.

They will now get their second game in four days as they head to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the struggling New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers in a primetime showdown on Thursday Night Football presented by Prime Video. C.J. Stroud and company will have their hands full against a strong New York defense while the Texans' defense will look to continue their havoc-wrecking play against an offense that is just itching to bloom.

Follow along with us here as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of the matchup between the Houston Texans and the New York Jets.

READ MORE: Texans vs. Jets: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions & Preview

PREGAME:

- Texans' Inactives: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Jimmie Ward, CB Myles Bryant, RB Dameon Pierce, C/G Jarrett Patterson

- Jets' Inactives: T Carter Warren, RB Israel Abanikanda, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, S Ashtyn Davis, S Tony Adams, LB C.J. Mosley, CB Qwan'tez Stiggers

1st Quarter:

-

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

