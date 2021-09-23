Texans vs. Panthers: Miller Time?

September 23, 2021
Publish date:

Houston Texans vs. Panthers: WR Anthony Miller is Active

Texans' Jordan Jenkins inactive, Anthony Miller active

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium.

A former New York Jets starter signed to a two-year contract worth up to $8 million, Jenkins is healthy. He has two tackles in two games and played 41 percent of the defensive snaps against the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans are expected to start Jacob Martin and Jon Greenard at defensive end. Their active defensive linemen are Greenard, DeMarcus Walker, Roy Lopez, Charles Omenihu, Martin, Whitney Mercilus, Jaleel Johnson and Maliek Collins. The starters are expected to be Martin, Collins, Greenard and Lopez.

Texans wide receiver Anthony Miller is active for the first time since recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered during the preseason.

Texans' Jordan Jenkins inactive, Anthony Miller active

The Texans' other inactives are safety Justin Reid (sprained knee), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (concussion), wide receiver Danny Amendola (strained hamstring) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (standing trade request, legal problems).

Jenkins finished last season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, a torn labrum that required surgery.

A former third-round draft pick from Georgia, Jenkins has recorded 191 career tackles, 22 1/2 sacks, 46 quarterback hits and 25 tackles for losses.

