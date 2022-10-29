Texans vs. Titans Week 8: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Houston Texans host division rival Tennessee in Week 8 of the NFL schedule on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

It'll be a matchup between a Texans defense that allows 164.7 yards rushing per game - and that ranks dead last in the NFL - vs. Titans running back, Derek Henry, who has rushed for 536 yards this season and ranks fourth in the league.

Texans coach Lovie Smith thinks Henry could be one of the best ever one day.

"You just look at the best backs in the league right now, he will be a part of that debate," Smith said. "He's as big as our defensive ends. Has as good of speed as some of our skill guys.

"Plays hard, pads low to the ground. These are the kind of guys that as I talk about having an opportunity to play against some of the all-time greats, we look forward to competing against him also."

Henry might not be the only star running back to appear on Sunday. Texans back Dameon Pierce has established himself as one of the best in the league this year and ranks sixth in the NFL with 504 yards through seven weeks.

WHAT: Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Houston Texans (1-4-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 3:05 p.m. CT

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (72,200)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +2.5 (+100), Tennessee Titans -2.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 40.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +125, Titans -150

