The Broncos have seemingly targeted DeMeco Ryans as their top candidate to become Denver’s new head coach. And so, it seems, have the Texans. So why would Houston lose this tug-of-war? Walmart?!

There is no denying that the NFL is a dollars-and-sense business, and DeMeco Ryans has ever reason to wish to capitalize on his sudden attractiveness to two teams who might be about to engage in a tug-of-war for his services.

But, no, sorry, the Houston Texans do not have every reason to lose that tug-of-war because the McNairs don't own a Walmart.

Ryans, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, interviewed with the Broncos and Texans last week. He obviously impressed both.

What might be the tiebreaker? Respected Houston sportswriter John McClain is apparently suggesting it could be those aforementioned dollars and sense. As relayed via the SportsRadio 610 website:

"A source close to the situation said the Broncos are intent on hiring Ryans. Why could that be a problem for the Texans? Because the McNair family can’t compete with Walmart money if the Broncos want to get into a bidding war.''

Wait. Why not?

The Broncos’ new owners – the Walton-Penner Family Group – is led by Rob Walton. Yes, a "Walmart Walton,'' the controlling owner who is worth more than $60 billion - making him the wealthiest owner in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the McNair family is said to be worth less than one-tenth of that.

So ... using this logic, the Broncos are going to pay Ryans 10 times what the Texans can afford?

Ridiculous.

NFL head coach salaries, with a couple of exceptions, are now in the $4 million to $10 million range. Somewhere in that range is simply the cost of doing business.

Ryans, 38, has roots in Houston as a former player here. His wife Jamila is from here. This is football country, and the Texans suddenly have building-block assets. There are plenty of reasons for the Texans to want him, and there are plenty of reasons for him to want the Texans.

But this suddenly smells like a front office leaking preemptive excuses for just-in-case coming failure. And it's a reminder than an NFL owner who isn't rich enough to "afford'' a coach shouldn't be an NFL owner.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.