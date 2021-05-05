Texans Legend J.J. Watt Compares O'Brien Dispute To A 'WWE Performance'

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is asked about the dispute with Bill O'Brien during the 2020 season, and his comparison is interesting...

One of the biggest stories to come out of the Houston Texans' 2020 season was the alleged bust-up between three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt and then head coach Bill O'Brien that took place early in the season during their winless run.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Battle Looming At WR; UDFA Signings

And while Watt has never been forthcoming with details of exactly what transpired, in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Watt jokingly painted a vivid image of what supposedly went down...

"The only thing that compares to what happened was your (McAfee's) WWE performance. I mean, that's essentially what went down," joked Watt.

For those of you not familiar with said 'performance,' take a look at what McAfee described at the backflip and swanton move which McAfee then (jokingly we assume) implied is what must have happened between Watt and O'Brien.

Returning to reality, Watt was again hesitant to delve into any details about his dispute with O'Brien, which has been described as "a verbal blowup at practice" which also involved then defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, per ESPN.

"There's stories that'll be told someday but I think there's always things that get taken out of context just like somebody thinking that I would put my top three teams on a Peleton ... just like the mitochondria being a key to where I was gonna sign," said Watt, referring back to various rumors that had been circulating on social media prior to his signing with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

However, Watt did leave us one juicy hint that perhaps there's more to the story than just a 'verbal blowout' ... "There's always things that are taken out of context but there's always things that maybe aren't. You never know."

It may be some time before we find out what truly happened during that fateful training session which reportedly is where the team began to lose faith in O'Brien, and thus the era of OB began to end.

But if nothing else, at least we know that "someday" we'll hear the truth, without Watt and O’Brien ever having the climb into a ring.

CONTINUE READING: Texans Tanking For No. 1 Pick In 2022 NFL Draft?