SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Week 3 Trade Result? Underused & Not Used

Mike Fisher

By once again bringing up the DeAndre Hopkins trade, are we irritatingly "beating a dead horse''? And by even using the phrase "dead horse,'' are we irritating the Houston Texans to suggest that at 0-3, they are essentially that?

Unfortunately, a pair of direct results of the offseason swap of Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals pop to the forefront in the aftermath of Sunday's Week 3 28-21 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Direct Result No. 1: The player acquired in the trade, running back David Johnson, was allowed just 13 carries ... and gained just 23 yards.

All those carries came on early downs, and his 1.8 yards-per-carry number set up Houston to literally face third-and-11 all day long - an aberration not seen around here in 17 seasons.

“We tried to work different schemes, and really nothing worked,” said coach Bill O’Brien, who gets points for honesty - points Houston fans would gladly trade for, you know, actual points. “We weren’t able to get to the edge, and we weren’t able to really get up inside too much. ...

"We have to figure out how to get our running game going.”

READ MORE: Texans Crumble in 4th Quarter, Fall to Steelers 28-21

READ MORE: Second-Half Shutout: Time For 0-3 Texans To Make A Change?

O'Brien should also be charged, though, with figuring out how to get the passing game going even more than it was Sunday (Deshaun Watson was 19-of-27 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns to Randall Cobb and Will Fuller) ... by using David Johnson there, too.

Meanwhile, the other piece in the Hopkins trade, the second-round pick that became TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, wasn't allowed to participate Sunday as punishment for him throwing a punch and earning an ejection in a Week 2 loss at Baltimore.

READ MORE: Texans Inactives: Blacklock Out after Week 2 Ejection

READ MORE: Texans J.J. Watt Rips 'Selfish, Stupid' Blacklock Ejection

There is nothing wrong with O'Brien running a tight ship, and nothing wrong with the leadership exhibited by J.J. Watt in calling out Blacklock for his "selfish, stupid'' mistake. Indeed, maybe Blacklock will grow from the punishment and in his career, this loss will appear to be a blip on the radar.

But right now? Hopkins is thriving for 3-0 Arizona and the Texans just fell to 0-3 thanks to a game in which the Hopkins "gets'' were underused ... and not used at all.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston's Wade Phillips - 'Son of Bum' - Wants Back In NFL

Ex NFL Head Coach Wade Phillips - Living In Houston And Consulting High Schools - Wants Back in the League

Mike Fisher

by

AlTruckee

How to Watch: Texans at Steelers

The Houston Texans Hit The Road On Sunday For Another Tough Test When They Head To Pittsburgh To Take On The Steelers

Matt Galatzan

Texans Inactives: Blacklock Out after Week 2 Ejection

Among the Houston Texans' inactive players against the Pittsburgh Steelers are all three of their highest draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

Second-Half Shutout: Is It Time For The Texans To Make A Change?

After the Houston Texans struggled to find their rhythm on offense yet again, is it time for Bill O'Brien to bring in some changes?

Anthony R Wood

Texans Crumble in 4th, Fall to Steelers 28-21

The Houston Texans Snatched Defeat From The Jaws of Victory On Sunday, Making Critical Mistakes Down The Stretch Before Falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-21

Matt Galatzan

Texans & AFC South: What Are The Early Trends?

NFL Week 3 - Houston Texans & AFC South: What Are The Early Trends?

Mike Fisher

by

DizzyEdge

Injury Report: Duke Is Out; Texans Make Roster Move For Steelers

The Houston Texans headed for the battle of the brothers against the Pittsburgh Steelers with three listed as questionable - and now with Duke Johnson out

Anthony R Wood

Week 3 At Steelers: 3 Texans 'Fulcrum-Point' Players To Watch

Houston heads to Pittsburgh to take on the 2-0 Steelers and avoid a third straight defeat to begin the 2020 NFL season. A big game for all involved, here are SI's three Texans to watch out for.

Anthony R Wood

Texans On Big Ben: ‘He’ll Try To Pick Us Apart’

Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus discussed how he predicts Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will 'try to pick us apart' come Sunday.

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

Analysis: Watson Won't Blame Texans O-Line

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Bill O'Brien both discuss who is to blame for the Texans offensive protection struggles this season - and we analyze

Anthony R Wood