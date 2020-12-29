Texans Week: The Good, Bad, And Ugly

Yet again the good was outweighed by the bad as the Houston Texans fell 37-31 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

For the 11th time this season, Houston Texans fans were watching on filled with a sense of deja vu as their team fell 37-31 to the Cincinnati Bengals in another lackluster performance. With Romeo Crennel's 4-11 Texans losing another thoroughly winnable game, let's take a look at the good and the bad and the ugly from their Week 16 defeat.

The Good

First and foremost, high-priced running back David Johnson has been found. After 15 weeks hidden away under a pile of struggling offensive linemen, Johnson and the backup-filled line found their rhythm as he rushed for 128-yards and notched two total touchdowns on the day.

The 2016 All-Pro has since been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award, not surprising given that he managed 10.7 yards per carry.

READ MORE: Texans RB David Johnson Joins Alvin Kamara As NFL Award Nominee

Elsewhere, quarterback Deshaun Watson continued to show why many consider him to be amongst the very best in the league. Watson finished 24-of-33 for 324-yards and three touchdowns.

The main beneficiary of his success was wideout Brandin Cooks who had seven receptions for 141-yards and a touchdown. In his debut season for the Texans, Cooks now has 984-yards receiving through 14 appearances as he looks set to clinch the fifth 1,000+ receiving yard season of his NFL career.

Also worth crediting is the offensive line. Already without right tackle Tytus Howard, they went on to lose left tackle Laremy Tunsil and left guard Brent Qvale during the game. However, credit, where it's due to the backups, stepped up. Roderick Johnson had another solid performance at both right and left tackle, Max Scharping looked more like he did in 2019 at guard, and rookie Charlie Heck had a decent afternoon (Not including the very last offensive play of the game).

Overall the line allowed just one sack and opened up the run game, allowing Johnson to hit triple-digits rushing for the first time this season. While this raises questions about the value-for-money of the current starters, in times like these it's important just to focus on the little wins.

READ MORE: Texans Juggle Roster Moves on Offense

The Bad

The defense was atrocious.

In just his seventh career start, Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen went 29-of-37 for 371-yards and two touchdowns. He was neither sacked nor intercepted, while the Bengals run game also prospered with 169-yards rushing and a further two touchdowns.

After the game, defensive end J.J. Watt summarized their collective performance on defense excellently.

"It was horrendous," said Watt.

"I mean, we gave up 540 total yards, 29 of 38 passing. I mean, screens, quick passes, balls out to open guys. We cannot -- you can't do that. It's very frustrating, obviously. You can win on a game; you can win a pass rusher on the edge and you're not going to get there; the ball is gone. We didn't stop the run. We played horrendously. It's harsh, but that is the fact of what we did today, and it is extremely frustrating."

READ MORE: Scorched Earth: Watt Calls Texans' Effort 'Trash,' Says 'We Stink'

In a now somewhat notorious press conference, Watt went on to further elaborate on his frustrations in a seemingly cathartic moment of wonderfully blunt honesty.

"It's the greatest job in the world (Playing in the NFL)" said Watt. "You get to go out and play a game. And if you can't care enough, even in Week 17, even when you're trash, even when you're 4-11, if you can't care enough to go out there, give everything you've got and try your hardest, that's bullshit."

Whether this was directed at teammates or not is up for debate, but regardless his speech was the product of another disappointing loss, to a team that in all honesty, they should have beaten.

This loss is not solely on the defense. Offensively it took them far too long to get going, as has been the issue all season. Three punts and just 10 points in the first half is not enough, and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly deserves to shoulder much of the blame.

And it was another final offensive drive blunder and turnover (The third in four weeks) which prevented Houston from taking a lead in the closing stages and potentially winning.

However, once they did find their groove they were producing efficiently and consistently, with three touchdowns in as many drives to start the second half, before the fumble. This consistency has been missing all season from the defense.

Whether this comes down to coaching issues, mental issues, talent issues, or perhaps a combination is, again, up for debate. But the fact is, that this defense continues to have good individual plays, and even good series' on occasion, but never good games. And if you cannot string together a good game from start to finish, wins will be near impossible to come by.

READ MORE: Texans QB Watson: ‘I’m Playing’ In Week 17 (But He Shouldn’t)

The Ugly

In gut-wrenching losses like these, it is hard to remain optimistic. Focusing on the little victories like Johnson's rushing performance or Watson's magic should serve as crumbs of comfort for fans that not all is lost.

And if nothing else, this loss got the Texans and their fans another week closer to the end of the season and a new beginning for the franchise.

Of course, having to look at texans and Fandom that way is ... ugly.