Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors

HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the league's in-season trade window. The Texans held practice Tuesday afternoon ahead of their Week 9 contest against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles, and Cooks was not in attendance.

"If there is someone we are going to trade, we will talk about it then," coach Lovie Smith said. "Brandin wasn't out there today and was excused for personal reasons."

Amid his absence from practice, a series of likes began to flood social media after Cooks' Twitter account liked several posts that linked the veteran wide receiver to several different teams. The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings were all rumored to be in consideration to land Cooks.

Following the trade deadline, Smith plans to continue moving forward with Cooks still a vital role within the Texans' offense. Cooks recorded 354 yards on 32 receptions and one touchdown so far this season.

"The trade deadline is coming, and all teams are taking calls right now," Smith said. "Brandin has a big role for us. And he is one of the best players on the team. We like him here."

Cooks has appeared in 38 games since joining the Texans. He's recorded 2,541 yards on 203 catches and 13 touchdowns with Houston. Cooks has reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in six of his eight seasons.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.