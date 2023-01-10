Texans Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks 'Doesn't Want to be Part of Rebuild'

After another disappointing season, veteran Brandin Cooks reiterates his displeasure in the Houston Texans' rebuilding project.

HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks had no interest in leaving the Houston Texans following the 2020 campaign. But two years after declaring he would "not accept any more trades," Cooks has changed his tone following a 3-13-1 season with the Texans.

"I’m not going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild," Cooks said. "That’s why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan."

Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the league's in-season trade window. And since the Texans failed to move the disgruntled receiver, Cooks had taken to social media to express his displeasure.

The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings were all rumored to be in consideration to land Cooks in November.

Cooks signed a two-year deal in May that includes a guaranteed salary of $18 million for 2023. His contract was a major issue as to why a team did not want to meet the Texans' asking price of a second-round pick in exchange for his services.

During the Texans' 32-31 season finale victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Cooks had an extra pep in his step. He put together his best performance of the season by finishing the day with 106 yards on five catches and a touchdown.

He has appeared in 44 games since joining the Texans in March of 2020. He's recorded 2,886 yards on 238 catches and 15 touchdowns with Houston. Cooks has reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in two of his three seasons with the Texans.

