Houston Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Gets X-Rays on Ribs

According to Tracey Wolfson of CBS, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was undergoing X-rays on his ribs on his left side from the final offensive play in the first half.

Hopkins had a 38-yard reception from Deshaun Watson to set up a field goal attempt at the end of the first half but he got up holding his left side. In the first half, Hopkins had five receptions for 59 yards with his longest reception for 38 yards.

Just after the start of the second half, Hopkins came jogging back on the field with team personnel. His health will be something to monitor throughout the second half.