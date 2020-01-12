State of The Texans
Houston Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Gets X-Rays on Ribs

Patrick D. Starr

According to Tracey Wolfson of CBS, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was undergoing X-rays on his ribs on his left side from the final offensive play in the first half. 

Hopkins had a 38-yard reception from Deshaun Watson to set up a field goal attempt at the end of the first half but he got up holding his left side. In the first half, Hopkins had five receptions for 59 yards with his longest reception for 38 yards. 

Just after the start of the second half, Hopkins came jogging back on the field with team personnel. His health will be something to monitor throughout the second half. 

Texans Justin Reid Lowers the Boom on Tyreek Hill

On a key third-down play, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was able to deliver a legal hit on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to force a punt.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson Hits Darren Fells to Extend Texans Lead to 21-0

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells continued his red-zone presence by catching a four-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to extend their lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter.

Patrick D. Starr

Lonnie Johnson and Barkevious Mingo Team Up to Help Texans to 14-0 Lead vs. Chiefs

Barkevious Mingo blocked a Kansas City Chiefs punt early in the first quarter and Lonnie Johnson Jr. recovered it for a 10 yard return to put the Houston Texans up 14-0.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Kenny Stills Starts the Game with 54-Yard Touchdown Catch

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills breaks open the Divisional Game with a 54-yard touchdown reception from Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: A Look at the Texans Gameday Roster vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs and here is a look at their game day roster after the release of the inactive. Will Fuller is active and the cornerback group will have to help the safety group.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Announce Inactives for the Divisional Round vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans have released their inactive for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans at Chiefs: Live Update and Analysis

The Divisional Round game for the Houston Texans against the Kansas City Chiefs is on deck for Sunday. If the Texans can find a way out of Arrowhead Stadium with a win, they will have their first-ever appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Will Fuller Cleared for Takeoff in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs

Houston Texans Will Fuller has been cleared to play for the Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Head Coaching Shuffle Gives the Texans Another Chance to Land Nick Caserio

The recent head coaching shuffle leaves the Houston Texans the opportunity to pursue New England Patriots Nick Caserio for their general manager position for the second time.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans Hoping to Extend Deshaun Watson's Contract This Off-Season

The Houston Texans are set to try and extend quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract this off-season according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

Patrick D. Starr