Texans WR Ruled Out for Bears Matchup

The Houston Texans will have John Metchie III sidelined against the Chicago Bears.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are warming up to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, but there are a few players who won't be suiting up.

One of the main notables sitting out is second-year starting center Juice Scruggs, who is dealing with a groin injury. Scruggs was limited on Thursday but did not practice Friday. Fellow 2023 draft classmate Jarrett Patterson will start in his place. Wide receiver John Metchie III is also out for the second straight week as a healthy scratch.

READ MORE: Bears vs. Texans: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview

Here's a look at the full list of inactives for both teams:

Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr., WR Keenan Allen, OL Kiran Amegadjie, FB Khari Blasingame, LB Noah Sewell, DL Dominique Robinson

The Bears will be without Keenan Allen, who is dealing with a heel injury. Fellow receiver Rome Odunze, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury, is active.

Texans: WR John Metchie III, DB M.J. Stewart, RB Dameon Pierce, LB Jamal Hill, LB Rashad Weaver, OL Juice Scruggs

There are no big surprises for the Texans. Dameon Pierce is down after dealing with a hamstring injury and M.J. Stewart remains out with a lingering knee issue.

READ MORE: Texans Aren't Underestimating Bears QB Caleb Williams

