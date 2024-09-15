Texans WR Ruled Out for Bears Matchup
The Houston Texans are warming up to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, but there are a few players who won't be suiting up.
One of the main notables sitting out is second-year starting center Juice Scruggs, who is dealing with a groin injury. Scruggs was limited on Thursday but did not practice Friday. Fellow 2023 draft classmate Jarrett Patterson will start in his place. Wide receiver John Metchie III is also out for the second straight week as a healthy scratch.
READ MORE: Bears vs. Texans: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview
Here's a look at the full list of inactives for both teams:
Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr., WR Keenan Allen, OL Kiran Amegadjie, FB Khari Blasingame, LB Noah Sewell, DL Dominique Robinson
The Bears will be without Keenan Allen, who is dealing with a heel injury. Fellow receiver Rome Odunze, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury, is active.
Texans: WR John Metchie III, DB M.J. Stewart, RB Dameon Pierce, LB Jamal Hill, LB Rashad Weaver, OL Juice Scruggs
There are no big surprises for the Texans. Dameon Pierce is down after dealing with a hamstring injury and M.J. Stewart remains out with a lingering knee issue.
READ MORE: Texans Aren't Underestimating Bears QB Caleb Williams
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Deal Talented RB to Cowboys in Projected Trade
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Growing as Leader, Says DeMeco Ryans
• Texans Among Top 5 in Latest Power Rankings