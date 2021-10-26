    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rookie Rave: Which Texan Earning Praise From Culley?

    Nico Collins has been a bright spot during Houston's last two losses
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- Rookies are hard to evaluate after just a handful of games. It becomes even harder when a player spends a month on the injured reserve. 

    The Houston Texans still are looking to see if wide receiver Nico Collins can be an asset for the long-term goals as part of the team's rebuild. He'll be given more time to adjust to NFL speed due to his draft status back in April. 

    Even in a limited role, Texans coach David Culley is pleased with early feedback from the third-round pick. Isn't that what Houston is hoping for from all of its draft picks under general manager Nick Caserio? 

    “I’ve seen progress with him,” Culley said Monday. “He had a drop yesterday that’s uncharacteristic of him. But overall, he’s doing exactly what we expected from him."

    Caserio wanted to add a big-bodied wide receiver for his rookie QB Davis Mills. Instead of waiting for one to fall into Day 3, he traded up with the Carolina Panthers to select Collins 89th overall.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16976781
    Play

    Rookie Rave: Which Texan Earning Praise From Culley?

    Nico Collins has been a bright spot during Houston's last two losses

    49 seconds ago
    culley ne
    Play

    Culley Aims Frustration at Texans' Main Problem

    Houston stuck in error-prone rut of repeat penalties during six-game losing streak

    31 minutes ago
    David Culley
    Play

    Culley Unveils Three Keys For Texans Improvement

    Houston Texans coach David Culley has laid out the three keys to their improvement.

    17 hours ago

    In return, the Panthers received Houston's fourth- and fifth-round selections and a 2022 fourth-round selection. So far, the results have been mixed at best. 

    Collins missed three games after being placed on the IR with a shoulder injury following a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He returned to practice just in time for a two-game road trip against the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. 

    Despite losing both games, Collins has shown improvement as a pass-catcher. He's tallied six catches and 72 receiving yards — including a team-high 28 yards in a 31-5 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. 

    Caserio and Culley are looking for cornerstone pieces. The team could be looking to move No. 1 target Brandin Cooks at the Nov. 2 trade deadline for more draft picks. Collins' development as both a fluid route-runner and pass-catcher could allow Houston be feel content with expanding his reps. 

    If Cooks stays, it only continues to help Mills or perhaps veteran Tyrod Taylor improve in the passing attack for the second half of the season. 

    "Hopefully as we move forward, he becomes more involved in doing the things we want him to do," Culley said. "As we get better offensively, all across the board people we start to play better and be better for us.”

    USATSI_16976781
    News

    Rookie Rave: Which Texan Earning Praise From Culley?

    49 seconds ago
    culley ne
    News

    Culley Aims Frustration at Texans' Main Problem

    31 minutes ago
    David Culley
    News

    Culley Unveils Three Keys For Texans Improvement

    17 hours ago
    8c60e4e69a4f42998f33428b3137df5a
    News

    Tyrod's Timeline For Return

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17023668
    News

    Texans' Kick Returner Rewards Culley's Rebuilding

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_17023675
    News

    Texans' DL Provides Bright Spot Amidst Losing Streak

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_17023230
    News

    'Just Another Game': What DeAndre Hopkins Says About Cardinals Pounding Houston Texans

    Oct 25, 2021
    Carolina-Panthers-Deshaun-Watson-Sam-Darnold
    News

    Sources: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade Target of Another Team

    Oct 24, 2021