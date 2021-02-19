Texans Will Draft QB Justin To Replace Deshaun, Predicts ESPN (But How?)

Would Fields be "the beacon of light toward the future that the Texans will need''? Given the fact that Deshaun and Fields share an agent ...

ESPN has gotten itself in a bit of a pinch for its "bold predictions'' surrounding the Houston Texans. Recently they've connected the AFC South squad with a Carolina Panthers trade that would send Deshaun Watson to Carolina in exchange for running back Christian McCaffrey and three first-round picks.

But the guys in Bristol have decided to plow forward with another "pinch, as Field Yates, in predicting the starting quarterback situation for all 32 NFL teams, says the Texans will draft Ohio State’s Justin Fields in Round 1 as Watson's replacement.

How is that going to happen?

READ MORE: Panthers Would Trade RB McCaffery & 3 First-Round Picks, Says Reporter

First, ESPN predicts, Houston will complete the Watson-to-Carolina deal. (Even though the reporter who "predicted'' that is now scrambling backward, trying to make it clear that he didn't mean it as a "prediction,'' but rather, a a "bold prediction.'' Whatever).

Second, as Yates writes, "While I do not believe Fields will be available at No. 8 in the draft — a key part of any Watson-to-Carolina trade — Houston would at least have additional capital to move further up the board to select Fields, the Ohio State standout who could be the second quarterback off the board.''

In other words, Yates sees Houston ending up with Fields as a result of not one but two blockbuster trades, the second one being a move-up from the No. 8 spot (just acquired, in this fantasy, from the Carolina Panthers) to a higher perch from which to grab the former Buckeye.

"Parting ways with Watson will be an exorbitantly tough pill to swallow,'' Yates writes, "but Fields is the beacon of light toward the future that the Texans will need.''

Our thoughts?

*The Texans simply cannot trade Watson unless they are getting a QB in return. Getting the No. 8 pick does not guarantee that, as getting No. 8 does not directly transform into getting Fields.

*Do teams ever made two monumental trades, on the same day, involving the same pick? No. The difficulty leads to the improbability.

*Would Fields be "the beacon of light toward the future that the Texans will need,'' as Yates writes? Given the fact that Deshaun Watson and Justin Fields share an agent, ESPN and the Texans might want to check in with representative David Mulugheta to make sure he agrees with this rosy view of the Texans' "beacon-of-light'' future.

CONTINUE READING: Andre Johnson Blasts Texans - But Hopes Watson Stays