Texans Will Trade QB Deshaun Watson Now - At This Price

Although Deshaun Watson is back in the building, the Houston Texans are more than open for business via trade for his services

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have in public mostly said “no.” But we’ve reported what we know the truth to be, and that truth is now oozing out: Houston was willing to trade Deshaun Watson at the NFL Draft last April for the right price.

As training camp gets underway, Houston is ready again.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio is willing to listen to offers for Watson, 25, who asked for a trade from the organization earlier this offseason.

Watson returned to NRG Stadium on Sunday for the first time since the end of last season. His stance with the the organization has not changed, but he looks to avoid the league's fine $50,000 a day for missing practice.

Prior to his allegations of sexual misconduct, it was suggested he would be worth three first-round picks, several mid-round selections and a proven player. Monday morning reports suggest that Houston’s asking price has not changed much.

Watson also must be willing to waive his no-trade clause.

Watson still is facing 22 civil counts of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. The NFL is conducting its investigation.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell still could put Watson on the exempt list prior to the start of the new season. According to the league's personal conduct policy, Goodell “may act where the circumstances and evidence warrant doing so,” and also: “This decision will not reflect a finding of guilt or innocence and will not be guided by the same legal standards and considerations that would apply in a criminal trial."

A team adding Watson has to consider all of that, and of course would also be adding an extension that has yet to kick in. Last September, the Texans agreed to terms with their former first-round pick to a four-year, $156-million deal. He received a $27 million signing bonus and $110.7 million in guarantees, including $73.7 at signing.

Currently, Watson is expected to make $10.1 million entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Last season, Watson threw for a league-best 4,823 yards, 33 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Since being selected 12th overall out of Clemson, he's been selected to the Pro Bowl three times in four years.

