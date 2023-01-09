Texans' Win Over Colts Finalizes Houston's 2023 Opponents

While the order of the opponents is still to be determined, who the Texans are playing next season is now known.

With their season coming to an end following a 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the final game of the season, the Houston Texans now turn their attention to the offseason and what's to come.

After finishing with a 3-13-1 record, the Texans earned the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. While there is still eight months until the start of the 2023 season, we do know who the Texans will be playing and where next season.

Their home schedule features the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tennessee Titans.

As for their road schedule, those teams are the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and the Tennessee Titans.

The order of the opponents will not be revealed until later this offseason, but for now, Texans' fans can look forward to next season and get an idea of what to expect once September rolls around.

They will be under a new head coach, and with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft it seems all but certain a new quarterback will be manning the offense once the new season starts.

For now, though, you can start planning for just how good you think the Texans will be. The schedule, while daunting on paper, could always play out in the Texans' favor.

