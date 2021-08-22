Texans' Omenihu Sacks Cowboys in Houston Win

ARLINGTON – Charles Omenihu delivered a classic power move Saturday night, ripping past Dallas Cowboys tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to gain leverage.

Once the Texans’ defensive end established his position, Sprinkle couldn’t slow him down as the former Big Ten Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year sacked Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.

In his first preseason action after being sidelined against the Green Bay Packers due to a hip injury, Omenihu recorded two sacks and a fumble recovery during the first half at AT&T Stadium, a game that would end in a 20-14 Houston decision.

The Rowlett native, playing in front of several friends, sacked Rush for a second time on a stunt as he looped inside and left Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele trailing behind him.

Omenihu is competing for a starting job at left defensive end and delivered an impressive performance that dovetailed with the Texans’ aggressive defense engineered by defensive coordinator Lovie Smith forcing a turnover against the Cowboys. One week removed from the defense forcing three turnovers against Green Bay, Omenihu recovered a fumble forced by defensive end Jacob Martin on a sack of Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert in the first quarter. That led to running back Mark Ingram’s 2-yard touchdown run to boost the Texans to a 7-0 lead.

During the second half, safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. intercepted Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci and raced 53 yards for a touchdown for the Texans’ fifth turnover in two preseason games.

As for Omenihu, who celebrated his 24th birthday last week, this game served notice that he’s going to play extensively in his third NFL season.

“The competition here is high,” Omenihu said earlier in training camp. “That’s what they’ve been pushing and that’s what we’ve been striving for every day: competing and getting better with a group of guys that are very talented.”

Omenihu recorded four sacks last season while playing just 49 percent of the overall defensive snaps last season and had a career-high 16 quarterback hits.

Omenihu has seven career sacks. He had a career-high 16 quarterback hits, one fewer than former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt last season before the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was cut at his request. Only five players have more sacks in franchise history in their first two NFL seasons than Omenihu.

At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Omenihu is a long-armed, mobile pass rusher whose run-stopping skills are improving.

Although Omenihu played 547 snaps, he was one of the most productive defensive linemen in the NFL based on percentage of playing time.

“Personally, I think I grew,” Omenihu said. “From the Green Bay game on, I had a little fun. From the Detroit game on Thanksgiving, I think I showed this is what a complete player looks like. As I earn more opportunities, as I did at the end of the year, the numbers will be even better.

“I saw the benefits from J.J. from the Detroit game to the end of the year as a complete defensive lineman. That helped me excel. That’s going to help me going into my third season and taking on probably a bigger role and maybe being that guy on the defensive line.”

,Omenihu recorded at least one quarterback hit in 14 of the final 15 games. He had a season-high three quarterback hits along with four tackles and one for a loss against the Tennessee Titans in the last game of the season.

Over the final three games of the season, Omenihu played 71 percent, 80 percent and 82 percent of the snaps and combined for two sacks, eight tackles, two for losses, and five quarterback hits.

To continue his arc of improvement, Omenihu trained with former Texans and Denver Broncos strength and conditioning coach and performance therapy specialist Billy Voltaire of Volt Performance and Physical Therapy at Kinitro Fitness.

Omenihu worked out with retired Dallas Cowboys and Broncos All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Ware last year to hone his skills.

“From the minute Charles walked through the door, he had this energy and buzz about him and he always wanted to compete and be one of the best,” Voltaire said. “That has played a big part in his offseason training and working with a future Hall of Famer in DeMarcus Ware to try to perfect his craft. Charles is down to earth, a cool guy where the work always comes first. There are very few people you can put into that category.

“He’s definitely on his way. As long as he remains humble, grounded and continues to work hard and stays with that laser-sharp focus, the sky’s the limit for Charles.”

Among the points of emphasis for Omenihu this offseason: increasing his flexibility to be able to bend and contort his body as a pass rusher to squeeze through gaps to pressure the quarterback.

For now, Omenihu is focused on improvement and trying to do his part to replace the void created by Watt’s departure.

“Obviously, we haven’t come close to comparing me to J.J., the defensive MVP who has done some amazing things,” Omenihu said. “It’s just me trying to help in any way that I can and not single myself out or try to single-handedly do anything. That’s not how we stand as a defensive line, but we’re all going to step up our game, guys like me and Ross Blacklock. It’s the next-man-up mentality that J.J. taught us and we’re all going to have to grow up a little bit faster.”