Texans Aiming For Winning Record vs. AFC South

Despite another losing season, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has his eyes set on ending the 2022 campaign with a winning record against the AFC South.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have not had much success this season. They have two wins, and each came against their rivals from the AFC South following Saturday's 19-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans are 2-1-1 against the AFC South, and Lovie Smith is hoping Houston can finish the year with a winnable record within their division.

"We have a three-game season in our division," Smith said. "The best we can do this year is to have the best record against division opponents.’ That was our goal and Tennessee was the first one that was up. So based on what all we’ve gone through to be able to finish up against your division."

The Texans have two games in order to close the 2022 campaign on a high note. They have a match against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and will close the season against the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 8.

The Texans may be able to meet Smith's desires against the Colts. But the Jaguars will be Houston's toughest opponent. The Jaguars (7-8) have won three consecutive games, with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence completing 67 percent of his passes for 915 yards and seven touchdowns during the stretch.

Houston recorded a 13-6 victory over Jacksonville on Oct. 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

"That’s been our motivation — we’re playing in our division," Smith said. "That should get you pumped up about it. You shouldn’t need anymore. You shouldn’t need any more incentive, of course, except for that."

The 2019 season marked the last time the Texans finished with a winning record against their division. They went 4-2 against their divisional opponents, which included a sweep against the Jaguars.

